2019 FIFA Women's WC: Nigeria, SA, Cameroon in tough groups

A total of 52 matches will be played to determine the winner. Africa has usually struggled at previous tournaments.
The draw has been held for next years’ FIFA Women’s World Cup to he held in France.
Africa’s representatives: the Super Falcons of Nigeria, South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses have been drawn in groups considered to be tough.
The Super Falcons who earlier were crowned African champions were drawn in Group A along side host country, France, South Korea and Norway.
Africa’s second-best Banyana Banyana are drawn in group B with two times winner, Germany. China and Spain complete the teams in the group.
On the part of the Indomitable Lionesses, they have to deal with Canada, Netherlands and New Zealand in group E.
Analysts hold that across the board it is a pretty mouthwatering draw which would make for interesting display when the games kick off in Paris and other French cities.
A total of 52 matches will be played to determine the winner. Africa has usually struggled at previous tournaments.
Earlier this year, Africa’s representatives at the main World Cup in Russia, failed to achieve qualification past the group stages. Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal were all kicked out in the group stages.
France went on to win the competition beating Croatia in the final. The composition of the French team, gave Africa something to celebrate, given that it was dominated by players with Africa roots.
Jean-Marc’s charity initiative, Fill The Gap, aims to address the in-accessibility for some into skateboarding.
As early as 9 years old, Jean-Marc Johannes found his passion. During this stage of his life, this South African Guinness World Record holder picked up a skateboard and was hooked.
“I mean I would spend hours on end, if there was nobody left in the park, y’know I’d go back home and I’m under the street lights until they went off. It was a full day job for me, with overtime”, he said while sitting in the skatepark he spent his formative years in.
Jean-Marc is also the first South African to appear on the channel run by legendary skater Tony Hawk.
Skateboarding is viewed as an alternative sport but its inclusion in the 2020 Olympics indicates a shift from skateboarding’s street culture roots into the mainstream.
Jean-Marc’s charity initiative, Fill The Gap, aims to address the in-accessibility for some into the sport.
Young skaters receive new and second hand gear thus allowing them to keep skateboarding. The nature of the sport results in a lot of wear and tear, and many people in his old stomping grounds cannot afford to keep replacing boards and shoes.
“Yeah, he’s the coolest guy, it’s like he skates the coolest here, it’s like when he does the tricks, you must know, he lands the pop-shuvit, everything. So yeah, I wish, I want to be like him one day,” said Angus Van Wyk, a young skater who had just gotten to meet his idol.
Wherever Jean-Marc appears, he’s met with smiles and fistbumps, signs of his popularity on and off his board.
“Kids always talk about him, just want to be him, he’s always pushing the sport in his own way. He’s trying to grow the sport and he’s doing a super good job of it, very inspirational,” said BMX rider, Buddy Chellan.
Jean-Marc said he has a deep desire to continue competing and wining for his country.
“I think the most important milestones in my career was definitely FISE World Series and this would have been the first time I won gold and it was also South Africa’s first gold medal for skateboarding, that was the memorable one in 2016,” he said.
Despite skateboarding’s urban roots, Jean-Marc takes his craft extremely seriously, maintaining a strict diet and regular exercise routine. He’s also the first ever skateboarder to be recognized by the Cape Town Sports Council.
“I felt it fit as the chairman, to give him the chairman’s award to recognize his effort and his dedication and his commitment to making a difference. Not only for himself but for all skateboarders across the world and to be a role model in Cape Town where he lives to the rest of Capetonians and South Africans, to show them that there are opportunities out there and he can make a change for himself out in the world,” said Elton Davids, the Council’s chairman.
Jean-Marc plans to return to the Indonesia games in 2019 and hopes to represent South Africa in the 2020 Olympics.
Croatian midfielder Luka Modric capped a ‘golden’ year, winning the Ballon d’Or award on Monday in Monaco, France.
Modric has arguably had the best year of his career, at least as far as accolades are concerned;
Modric won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid in May, took the Golden Ball at the World Cup in July and was named Europe’s best player of the year by UEFA in August.
The 33-year-old Croatian also won the FIFA award that recognises the world’s best player, before taking home the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, which had in the past 10 years been shared by Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.
In this article, we look back at the defining moments of 2018 that defined Modric’s rise to the position of world’s best football year.
May: Modric wins third straight Champions League
In May this year, Spanish club side, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool to win a third consecutive Champions League title.
The unmatched feat etched the club and the players who had dominated Europe for three years in the pages of history. Real Madrid is Europe’s most successful club with 13 titles.
Modric, was an integral part of the team that won the Champions League for Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
July: Modric wins Golden Ball at World Cup
Modric was named the tournament’s best player and given the Golden Ball as a reward for leading the Croatian team to the final of the World Cup for the first time.
Modric beat Belgium’s Eden Hazard and France’s Antoine Griezmann to the top player accolade.
Croatia won all group games, including a famous win over Messi’s Argentina, in which Modric scored a sensational goal. They then overcame Denmark, hosts Russia and England on the way to the final.
While Croatia lost the final (2-4) to France, Modric had made such an impression for his emhatic workrate and the sheer will of the Croatian team to go all the way.
He was also named the UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season.
“Always available to receive the ball, he is incredibly important to how the champions want to play,” said the UEFA Technical Observers when selecting Modrić in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season.
‘‘Though the 32-year-old is neither a prolific goalscorer nor an outright defensive shield, his dynamism and quality in possession set him apart.’‘
September: Modric is World’s Best – FIFA
In September, Ronaldo, Salah and Modric were up against each other agin, this time for the FIFA award for the best footballer of the year.
FIFA highlighted Modric’s wins with Real Madrid including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, in addition to Russia’s ‘best player of the tournament’ performances.
December: Modric is world’s best player – Ballon d’Or
On Monday this week, Modric crowned a fantastic 2018, breaking the duopoly of Ronaldo and Messi at the Ballon d’Or awards.
The award, voted for by journalists and organized by French magazine France Football, has been dominated by Barcelona’s Messi and Ronaldo, who have won all ten awards (five apiece) since Brazillian Kaka won in 2007 while playing for AC Milan.
“It’s a unique feeling. I’m happy proud and honored, I have a lot of emotions right now, it’s hard to describe in words,” said Modric, wearing a tuxedo as he collected the award.
‘4The Ballon d’Or was more than a dream. I simply cannot believe it. For all my career, I have tried to work hard and have persistence. In the tough moments, you have to show your courage and I always said the best things do not come easy. To achieve all this, it has not been easy.’‘
Modric got 753 points followed by Ronaldo on 476, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann with 414 and Paris St-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe was fourth with 347, ahead of Messi on 280.
Modric started his professional football career at Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in 2001, before moving to England in 2008. He played for Tottenham Hotspur for four seasons before moving to Real Madrid in 2012.
Over the years, he has earned the respect and trust of his peers.
“He is a player who has a very different talent, he improves anyone who is around him. It shows when he is not on the field – Madrid are a different team without Luka,” said Croatia team-mate Ivan Rakitić.
“Even if we leave trophies aside, the way he plays and the way he dominates for Real Madrid is impressive,” former Madrid and Croatia midfielder Robert Prosinečki.
“It’s not easy to stop Modrić because he’s such a clever player – he can read the game so well and can play in many different areas,” former Madrid manager José Mourinho.