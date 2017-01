His name is Bayo. He’s a very famous Senegalese marabout and he has just announced the finalists of the current African Cup of Nations in Gabon!

According to Bayo, the final game will be played between his national team, Senegal and Ivory Coast. These predictions were taken seriously by the fans of both national teams.

However, Bayo refused to announce the winner of the Afcon to keep some excitement for this game.

In two weeks from now, we’ll get to know if these forecasts were accurate or not!