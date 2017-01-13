Adebayor: "We're not here just to participate..."

Adebayor affirmed before the beginning of the African Cup of Nations that his national team didn’t come just to participate in the competition. The Togolese striker said that Togo has big chances to qualify to the next round.

In an interview with “L’Equipe”, Adebayor said: “We’re not here just to participate, we will do our best to qualify to the next round of the competition”.

Togo’s mission will not be that easy since it will face Morocco, Ivory Coast and DR Congo.

However, former Crystal Palace player said: “All we need is luck. The most important thing is to make it to the next round”