Adebayor: "We only need some luck in this competition"

Author: akram krichen
14th January 2017, 7 PM UTC
Emmanuel Adebayor in a press conference Copyright -StarAfrica

Adebayor believes that Togo will need some luck in order to qualify to the second round of the African Cup of Nations that started today in Gabon.

The Togolese striker seems optimistic before his national team’s first game in this competition. Despite being in a tough group with Ivory Coast, Morocco and DR Congo, former Crystal Palace striker said in an interview with “L’Equipe” magazine: “We didn’t come here just to say that we participated in the AFCON. We will do our best to make it to the second round”. 

Adebayor added: “We’ll only need some luck. The most important thing is to qualify. We’ll see what will happen next”. 

