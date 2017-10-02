Adriano defends his friendship with the well-known Brazilian cocaine dealer

He was about to become one of the best strikers in Europe. The former Brazilian striker of Inter Milan, Adriano, has chosen a different path than that of the football glory.

Now, the former star is creating some news back at his home town because of his very strange friendship. The daily “Meia Hora” recently published a photo of Adriano with one of the most powerful narcotics traffickers in Brazil: Rogério 157!

#Resenha98 Essa é a capa do Jornal Meia Hora de sexta-feira. Adriano com Rogério 157, um dos “Imperadores” do tráfico na Rocinha. pic.twitter.com/CaSxjRQSzd — Rádio 98FM (@Radio98Oficial) September 24, 2017

Reacting to the headline on instagram, Adriano said: “My God … It’s amazing how they try to tear me down.I’m at home, I have not been out of here for some time.