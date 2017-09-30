Adriano's close relationship with big drug traffickers in Brazil ...

He was about to become one of the most talented strikers in Brazil history however, former Inter Milan Adriano, chose another patch.

Adriano’s actual life seems really different from the one he used to have as a football player. Actually, the Brazilian press reported recently that he has a close relationship with one of the most famous drug traffickers in the country : Rogerio 157.

“Meia Hora” published a recent picture of Adriano with the “bad guy” :

 

 

Adriano responded by sharing a video in his Instagram account in which he said: “I’m a public figure and I absolutely have the right to take pictures with whoever I want!”.

Anyway, it is surely unfortunate for all his fans around the world to see how dramatic the player’s situation became…

