The 1st day of the AFCON didn’t have a lot of action in Group A, all 4 teams were held to draw against each other, and they all have cummulated 1 point after 1 game.

Results:

Gabon 1 vs 1 Guinea Bissau

Burkina Faso 1 vs 1 Cameroon

Standings

1- Gabon (1 pts)

1- Cameroon (1 pts)

1- Burkina Faso (1 pts)

1- Guinea Bissau (1 pts)