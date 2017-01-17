AFCON 2017: Group B standings

Senegal is on top of Group B after a 2 – 0 win against Tunisia in their first game.

Senegal scored 2 goals in the first Half, but the game turned against them as Tunisians took control in the second half failing to score despite the number of created opportunities.

In the other game of this group, Algeria was held to draw against Zimbabwe. The Algerians opened the score through their star Mahrez, but failed to control the game conceding 2 goals in the first half.

The Algerians were touched in their pride and demonstrated a solid mental presence in the second half, coming back and scoring the equalizer through Mahrez, and failing to score the winner as they missed many opportunities.

It is to mention that Zimbabwe had a great game, and if not for Algeria’s goalkeeper MBolhi, the score would have been heavy for the Algerians.

Standings:

1- Senegal (3pts)

2- Algeria (1pts)

2- Zimbabwe (1pts)

4- Tunisia (0pts)