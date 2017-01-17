AFCON 2017: Group C standings

DR Congo are on top of Group C, despite being unconvincing in their game against Morocco, they still won.

The Moroccans dominated the game all the way, they just missed the finisher who could net the ball and offer victory, the thing which was done by DR Congo securing precious 3 points.

On the other game in the group, and against all odds, Cote d’Ivoire was held to draw against Adebayor’s Togo in a slow paced game.

Standings:

1- DR Congo (3pts)

2- Cote d’Ivoire (1pts)

2- Togo (1pts)

4- Morocco (0pts)