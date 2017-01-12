The Afcon 2019 draw has been revealed by the CAF this evening, and it came with 12 groups all playing for 15 available spots, besides Cameroon the host country who has officialy qualified to the finals.

The top team of each group will qualify automatically to the finals, plus the best 3 second rankers out of the 12 groups.

The groups came as follows:

Group A

Senegal

E. Guinea

Sudan

(Winner from: Sao Tomé E Principé vs Madagascar)

Group B

Cameroon

Morocco

Malawi

(Winner from : Comores vs Iles Maurice)

Group C

Mali

Gabon

Burundi

(Winner from : Djibouti vs South Sudan)

Group D

Algeria

Togo

Benin

Gambia

Group E

NIgeria

South Africa

Libya

Seychelles

Group F

Ghana

Ethipia

Sierra Leone

Kenya

Group G

Congo DR

Congo

Zimbabwe

Liberia

Group H

Cote d’Ivoire

Guinea

Central Africa

Rwanda

Group I

Burkina Faso

Angola

Botswana

Mauritania

Group J

Tunisia

Egypte

Niger

Swaziland

Group K

Zambia

Mozambique

Guinea Bissau

Namibia

Group L

Cape Verde

Uganda

Tanzania

Lesotho