AFCON 2019 Draw

Author: akram krichen
12th January 2017, 11 PM UTC
The Afcon 2019 draw has been revealed by the CAF this evening, and it came with 12 groups all playing for 15 available spots, besides Cameroon the host country who has officialy qualified to the finals.

The top team of each group will qualify automatically to the finals, plus the best 3 second rankers out of the 12 groups.

The groups came as follows:

Group A

Senegal
E. Guinea
Sudan
(Winner from: Sao Tomé E Principé vs Madagascar)

Group B

Cameroon
Morocco
Malawi
(Winner from : Comores vs Iles Maurice)

Group C

Mali
Gabon
Burundi
(Winner from : Djibouti vs South Sudan)

Group D

Algeria
Togo
Benin
Gambia

Group E

NIgeria
South Africa
Libya
Seychelles

Group F

Ghana
Ethipia
Sierra Leone
Kenya

Group G

Congo DR
Congo
Zimbabwe
Liberia

Group H

Cote d’Ivoire
Guinea
Central Africa
Rwanda

Group I

Burkina Faso
Angola
Botswana
Mauritania

Group J

Tunisia
Egypte
Niger
Swaziland

Group K

Zambia
Mozambique
Guinea Bissau
Namibia

Group L

Cape Verde
Uganda
Tanzania
Lesotho

