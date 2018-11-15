AFCON: Nigerians react to $25,000 offer for goals against South Africa

Nigeria, will be playing to win the match in Johannesburg, in order to secure a place at the African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon next year.

Nigerians on social media have expressed mixed reactions towards the offer of a $25,000 cash reward to the national football team for every goal scored in Saturday’s cup of nations qualifier against South Africa.

The offer was made by the governor of Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta state region, Ifeanyi Okowa, who visited the Super Eagles in a training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday.

Nigeria tops the qualification group with nine points, closely followed by South Africa on eight points.

While it is not unusual for politicians to offer cash rewards to national football teams in Nigeria and Africa, some argued on social media that the money could be better spent on service delivery.

Social media reactions

$25k per goal? That is nine million nigeria naira and it would be enough to build a classroom block in one village in delta state. Stop enriching millionaires. — POST JACKSON BJORN (@esumo17) November 14, 2018