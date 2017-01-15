Algeria faces Zimbabwe to confirm their status as a trophy favorite

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lead by an armada of stars like Mahrez, Slimani, Soudani, Ghoulam, Brahimi and Ben Taleb, will be tested this afternoon against Zimbabwe in the AFCON, and they have to confirm their status as a trophy favorite.

Algeria accumulated bad results and sacked 2 coaches after a draw in Algeria against Cameroon for the WCQ, and an away loss against the Super Eagles to see their chances to qualify to the world cup in Russia reduced.

Algerians have been touched on their pride and they have to react and offer something to their fans all around the African continent, and it should be the AFCON 2017 trophy.

The Desert Foxes are technically and individually one of the best teams in Africa, if not the best, featuring the Mahrez, the African Player of the year winner, BBC African player of the year, Premier League player of the year, and Premier League winner, he also ranked 7th in the ballon d’Or and is considered as one of the stars of this AFCON.

The Desert Warriors have a lot to offer, but this won’t be easy against the Black Horses of this group, Zimbabwe.

Algeria is in Group B with Mane’s Senegal, Khazri’s Tunisia and Zimbabwe, which makes it a bit of a challenge for them.

Game time: Sunday 4PM GMT