And the most red-carded player in La Liga History is ... SERGIO RAMOS !

Just right after his return from injury, Sergio Ramos did not really help Real Madrid in their La liga game by being excluded late in the game when the score was still zero and blank. With this red card, the central defender is now the record holder for the most red cards ever recieved by a player in La Liga.

The masked player didn’t bring the extra soul and spirit Real Madrid has been looking for for a few weeks. Touched in the face two weeks ago, Sergio Ramos made his return to the Madrid defense with a mask against Athletic Bilbao. Unfortunately, this return lasted only one game because the central defender will not make the trip to Sevilla FC on the next journey. The former child prodigy of Sanchez Pizjuan will not play against his training club, because of a red card received against the Basques.

Sergio Ramos has made LaLiga history. He has been sent off for the 19th time in league football – the most by a single player in Spain 🔴 It was his 25th dismissal of his career 😳 #SergioRamos pic.twitter.com/4zNdnu116M — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 2, 2017

After a first yellow card early in the game for air contact, Ramos was shown the direction of the locker room after a new charge in the air. A gesture of frustration while the Real could not find the opening. Defender with talent recognized by all and great striker, Sergio Ramos is nonetheless a player with strong temperament and warm blood. The boxboard collected Saturday night is the 19th since his debut in professional football which is therefore a record in the history of the Spanish championship. In 416 La Liga games, that means Sergio Ramos gets kicked out every 22 games … not necessarily the records we like to have.