André Ayew: "The AFCON is our World Cup"!

André Ayew believes that the African Cup of Nations is considered as a World Cup in Ghana. The Black Star said that he has high hopes to win the African competition this time in Gabon.

In an interview with “France Football” magazine, Ayew said: “The AFCON is our World Cup. Despite having bad memories in this competition after losing two finals against Egypt and Ivory Coast, I have a feeling that I will win this trophy for the first time in my career this year”.

The 27-year-old striker also affirmed that the Black Stars’ mission will be really tough since they’re in the same group with Egypt, Mali and Uganda. However, Ayew affirmed that all the players have a big motivation to win the trophy in Gabon.