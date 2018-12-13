Back

Angola win 2018 African women's handball

Author: Euronews
13th December 2018, 1 PM UTC
Angola secured the 13th African Women’s Handball Championships title with a 19-14 win over Senegal in Congo Brazzaville

Angola secured the 13th African Women’s Handball Championships title with a 19-14 win over Senegal in Congo Brazzaville.



The defending champions, whose only blip in recent years was a defeat in the 2014 final by Tunisia, nevertheless had to work hard for their win, and trailed 10-7 at half-time in the Kintele Sports Complex.



“We have just won the African Cup and we are very happy. We got to the final and met a good team from Senegal. It was not easy to beat Senegal. Angola has had lots of victories because we have always worked to win,” said Carlos Daniella, Angolan player who also emerged as the best right wing of the competition.



In addition to Angola and Senegal, DRC also will travel to Japan at the 2019 Handball World Championship. The leopards who took part in the 2015 World Cup, qualified after beating the Cameroonian 33-32 in the semi final.



Angola’s Albertina Kasoma was named the tournament’s top female player, while DRC’s Christiane Mwasesa finished top scorer with 63 goals.

Egypt launches official bid to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Author: Euronews
14th December 2018, 12 AM UTC
Egypt first expressed its interest in hosting the tournament on Wednesday after Morocco, long thought to be interested in standing in for Cameroon pulled out of contention in a surprise announcement.

Egypt has expressed interest in hosting next year’s African Cup of Nations, a day before the deadline for candidates.

“The Egyptian football federation (EFA) declares its candidacy to host the 2019 African Nations Cup which is scheduled to take place in June and should have been organised by Cameroon which is not prepared to host it,” it said in a statement on Twitter and Facebook.

Egypt first expressed its interest in hosting the tournament on Wednesday after Morocco — long thought to be interested in standing in for Cameroon — pulled out of contention in a surprise announcement.

The Confederation of African Football stripped Cameroon of the tournament last month, citing delays in the construction of stadiums and infrastructure projects and question marks over security.

The shortlist of countries bidding to host the tournament is expected to be unveiled on December 25.

The 2019 tournament has been expanded to 24 teams for the first time, up from 16 at the 2017 edition in Gabon.

Egypt have won the competition a record seven times.

Cameroon football federation elects new president

Author: Euronews
13th December 2018, 7 AM UTC
Cameroon are the current holders of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, having won it in neighbouring Gabon in 2017. The Indomitable Lions beat Egypt’s Pharaohs to the title under coach Hugo Broos.

Two weeks after losing hosting rights for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019…Cameroon’s football governing body has some good news. After more than a year of interim management decided by FIFA, Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Wednesday elected a new president.

Seidou Mbombo Njoya, a former director of FIFA’s Central African sub-regional office was elected president of FECAFOOT by 46 votes ahead of his close rival, former Cameroon national football team goalkeeper, Joseph Antoine Bell.

Cameroon are the current holders of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, having won it in neighbouring Gabon in 2017. The Indomitable Lions beat Egypt’s Pharaohs to the title under coach Hugo Broos.

The female team, the Indomitable Lionesses also placed third in the just ended African Women’s Cup of Nations, AWCON, slated in Ghana. They are due to participate in the FIFA version of the competition in France next year. They will be joined by Nigeria, AWCON winners and runners-up South Africa.

The country was only recently stripped of the hosting rights. The Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited lack of preparation and insecurity in parts of the country for the move.

CAF is currently receiving bids from countries interested in hosting the competition slated for mid-2019. So far Egypt and South Africa are two countries that have confirmed interest.

Morocco will not bid to host AFCON 2019: sports minister

Author: Euronews
13th December 2018, 2 AM UTC
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is receiving bids to host the tournament, until Friday this week. The winning bid is expected to be announced on January 9, after a meeting of the Executive

The organisation of the African Cup of Nations 2019 (AFCON 2019) has received a fresh setback, after Morocco on Wednesday said it would not bid to host the tournament.

Morocco, which this year lost a bid to host the 2026 World Cup, had been seen as one of the leading contenders to host Africa’s biggest football tournament.

But Moroccan Minister of Youth and Sports, Rachid Talbi El Alami told AFP that the North African nation would not attempt to host the tournament, that had originally been awarded to Cameroon.

READ MORE: CAF withdraws hosting rights for AFCON 2019 from Cameroon

“Morocco did not intend to apply to host the 2019 African Cup of Nations and will not do so,” the minister said.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is receiving bids to host the tournament, until Friday this week. The winning bid is expected to be announced on January 9, after a meeting of the Executive Committee in Dakar, Senegal.

Possible hosts

Now that Morocco has taken itself out of contention, fans will hope that other African nations that have the infrastructure to host the expanded tournament featuring 24 teams for the first time, will step up and bid to host.

Egypt last week said they would not launch a bid to host AFCON 2019 if Morocco expresses interest.

South Africa’s football federation has also confirmed that it is considering a bid to host the tournament. The Southern African nation is the only country to have hosted a World Cup, which features 32 teams.

ALSO READ: Congo sports ministry denies reports of bid to host AFCON 2019

With less than six months to the tournament, that will be held in June for the first time, time is surely running out for CAF to find a host.

SUGGESTED READING: Is it time for CAF to revise process of awarding AFCON hosting rights?

Esperance vs. Raja: 2018 CAF Super Cup will be played in Qatar

Author: Euronews
12th December 2018, 12 PM UTC
The Super Cup is is the final between club cup champions – winner of the elite CAF Champions League and the second-tier Confederation Cup.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has announced that the final of the 2018 Total Super Cup will be staged outside of the continent.

The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the continent’s football governing body. CAF said the final between Esperance of Tunisia and Moroccan side Raja Casablanca will be played in Qatar. Details it said were going to be announced in due course.

The Super Cup is is the final between club cup champions – winner of the elite CAF Champions League and the second-tier Confederation Cup.

Esperance won their third Champions League title beating eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt. Whiles Raja dispatched Congolese side AS Vita to their second Confederation Cup triumph – both matches were played over two legs.

The match will be played between the 16, 17 or 18 August 2019. This season will be the first to be played in August, as per the decision of the CAF Executive Committee on 20 July 2017.

It is the first time that African teams are going to play a competitive fixture outside the continent. CAF had mooted the idea of staging the Cup of Nations outside Africa but the idea was shot down earlier this year.

2018 Sports Review [2]: Africa tests authority of sports governing bodies

Author: Euronews
11th December 2018, 4 AM UTC
In this article, we continue to review the highs, lows and notable sports takeaways over this year.

Beyond football, Africa’s athletes had such an impressive year, notably Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, who ran the fastest marathon in history, in September, and was eventually named Male Athlete of the Year by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

In this article, we continue to review the highs, lows and notable sports takeaways over this year.

FIFA clashes with African nations

Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone violated FIFA’s rules of non-interference by political authorities, earning the wrath of the global football governing body.

Ghana and Nigeria settled their differences with FIFA, agreeing to work with the organisation to fight corruption and resolve leadership disputes respectively.

READ MORE: FIFA imposes its will on Nigeria, Ghana over football management disputes

Sierra Leone, on the other hand, were banned by FIFA in October, after they defied calls to reinstate the federation’s president Isha Johansen and general secretary Christopher Kamara.

The federation officials are accused of corruption by government officials and were removed from their positions, a move that FIFA protested.

FIFA who do not tolerate interference by governments in the respective country football federations are conducting investigations into allegations of match-fixing in Sierra Leone and Ghana.

Ghana Football boss exposed, banned

In October this year, FIFA handed former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi a life ban, the climax of a fall from grace for a man who was one of the most powerful football officials on the continent.

Nyantakyi, a former member of FIFA’s General Council, was found guilty after being filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room appearing to take a $65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

ALSO READ: Malawi football chief Nyamilandu elected to FIFA council

IAAF vs Caster Semenya

One of the biggest athletics stories on the continent this year was the introduction of new regulations for female classification by IAAF.

The regulations,which regulate women who naturally produce testosterone levels above five nanomoles per litre of blood, were protested by South Africa and its star athlete Caster Semenya.

READ MORE: IAAF refuses to soften stance against Semenya

Harnessing basketball talent in Africa

The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) relationship with the African continent continues to grow, and was in September, cemented by an endorsement from Rwanda’s president, Paul Kagame in his capacity as African Union chairman.

The NBA, which features several players from the African continent, organises several boot camps to identify talent and has an off-season initiative where it organises a show match between Team Africa and the rest of the world.

Fashionable African teams

Nigeria’s Super Eagles grabbed all the headlines ahead of the World Cup, when their new jersey was voted the ‘most beautiful’ at the tournament in a Sky sports poll.

In August, South African club side, Kaizer Chiefs also made fashion headlines when sports magazine FourFourTwo said they have the best kit of the 2018/19 season.

The magazine which ranked the top 20 kits for the new season, called the new Kaizer Chiefs outfits ‘delightful’.

ALSO READ: Winners, losers and questions facing African football in 2018
