Angola win 2018 African women's handball

Angola secured the 13th African Women’s Handball Championships title with a 19-14 win over Senegal in Congo Brazzaville

Angola secured the 13th African Women’s Handball Championships title with a 19-14 win over Senegal in Congo Brazzaville.

The defending champions, whose only blip in recent years was a defeat in the 2014 final by Tunisia, nevertheless had to work hard for their win, and trailed 10-7 at half-time in the Kintele Sports Complex.

“We have just won the African Cup and we are very happy. We got to the final and met a good team from Senegal. It was not easy to beat Senegal. Angola has had lots of victories because we have always worked to win,” said Carlos Daniella, Angolan player who also emerged as the best right wing of the competition.

In addition to Angola and Senegal, DRC also will travel to Japan at the 2019 Handball World Championship. The leopards who took part in the 2015 World Cup, qualified after beating the Cameroonian 33-32 in the semi final.

Angola’s Albertina Kasoma was named the tournament’s top female player, while DRC’s Christiane Mwasesa finished top scorer with 63 goals.