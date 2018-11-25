Back

Anthony Joshua hopes for unity fight with American rival Deontay Wilder

Author: Euronews
25th November 2018, 8 AM UTC
Wilder has since accepted a challenge for his WBC title by undefeated Brit Tyson Fury. Anthony Joshua says he will sleep through the Wilder-Fury fight and watch highlights.

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua says he hopes his American rival Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in their December 1 fight to set up a unification bout with him next year.



Both teams blame each other for the unification bout fight fallen through despite a long planned move.



“For the near future I think that Wilder fight has to happen due to the fact that we’re both champions, it’s at a good time in our career and the fans are demanding it, and for me it’ll be a rematch, a double sided fight, but I think we have to start in London at Wembley”, the WBA, BF, WBO Boxing heavyweight world champion said.



Wilder has since accepted a challenge for his WBC title by undefeated Brit Tyson Fury.



Anthony Joshua says he will sleep through the Wilder-Fury fight and watch highlights.



All three fighters are undefeated.



Reuters

Copyright -Euronews

See also

Anthony Joshua hopes for unity fight with American rival Deontay Wilder

Author: Euronews
25th November 2018, 8 AM UTC
Wilder has since accepted a challenge for his WBC title by undefeated Brit Tyson Fury. Anthony Joshua says he will sleep through the Wilder-Fury fight and watch highlights.

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua says he hopes his American rival Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in their December 1 fight to set up a unification bout with him next year.



Both teams blame each other for the unification bout fight fallen through despite a long planned move.



“For the near future I think that Wilder fight has to happen due to the fact that we’re both champions, it’s at a good time in our career and the fans are demanding it, and for me it’ll be a rematch, a double sided fight, but I think we have to start in London at Wembley”, the WBA, BF, WBO Boxing heavyweight world champion said.



Wilder has since accepted a challenge for his WBC title by undefeated Brit Tyson Fury.



Anthony Joshua says he will sleep through the Wilder-Fury fight and watch highlights.



All three fighters are undefeated.



Reuters

Copyright -Euronews

See also

The IAAF Athletics Integrity Unit hands Kenyan athlete four-year doping ban.

Author: Euronews
24th November 2018, 7 AM UTC
800 metres bronze medalist Kipyegon Bett has been handed a four-year ban for doping

MedKenyan world 800 metres bronze medalist Kipyegon Bett has been handed a four-year ban for doping, the IAAF Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement on Friday.

Bett, 20, refused to allow a urine sample to be taken in February and then in July, when a sample was taken, he tested positive for the prohibited substance Erythropoeitin (EPO), an endurance-boosting hormone, the integrity unit said.

Unless he appeals, Bett will be suspended until August 2022.

The AIU handles integrity and doping issues for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Bett is the latest Kenyan to fail a drugs test. A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report said between 2004 and Aug. 1, 2018, as many as 138 athletes from the east African nation tested positive for banned substances, 113 in competition.

Essien, Adebayor hail Drogba's impact on African football

Author: Euronews
23rd November 2018, 3 AM UTC
Didier Drogba, former Ivorian skipper has been celebrated by two of his former colleague footballers tagging him as an ambassador for the game in Africa.

Didier Drogba, former Ivorian skipper has been celebrated by two of his former colleague footballers tagging him as an ambassador for the game in Africa.

Ghanaian international Michael Essien played along with Drogba at English Premier League side Chelsea – both were brought in by Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho.

Essien who is also in the twilight of his career thanked Drogba for being an inspiration to many in the game and wished him well in his future endeavours.

For his part, Togolese skipper Emmanuel Adebayor who still plies his trade in Turkey said Drobga was a competitor at the club and national team levels. “

But deep inside, I know we are fighting the same fight, which is to make Africa proud. You have done it so well over the years. I watched you work so hard,” he added.

Drogba on Wednesday announced his retirement from the game calling time on a 20-year career in which the bullish centre forward won four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.

His final club stint was in the United States for Phoenix Rising. He had two spells at Chelsea, scoring 164 goals in 381 games having spearheaded the west London club’s revival under owner Roman Abramovich.

Drogba, 40, began his career at French side Le Mans in 1998, but did not play top-tier football until he was 23 when he was signed by Guingamp in 2002.

He moved to Olympique de Marseille in 2003 and a year later was signed by Chelsea where he became the attacking focal point of the team under Jose Mourinho and helped the club win their first top flight English title in 50 years.

He went on to win three Premier League titles in his first eight years at Chelsea as well as four FA Cups and two League Cups.

His first spell in west London ended on a high as he scored the winning penalty in the Champions League final shootout against Bayern Munich having also equalised with a thumping header to force extra time.

He had spells in China and Turkey before returning to Chelsea where he won a fourth Premier League title and a third League Cup, leaving the club as their fourth highest scorer of all time.

Drogba, who made than 100 appearances for the Ivory Coast and was voted African footballer of the year twice, ended his playing days with Phoenix Rising where he was a player-owner.

Didier Drogba announces retirement at 40

Author: Euronews
22nd November 2018, 7 AM UTC
Ivorian Drogba, who had been playing in the United States for Phoenix Rising, had two spells at Chelsea, scoring 164 goals in 381 games having spearheaded the west London club’s revival under owner Ro

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba announced his retirement on Wednesday, calling time on a 20-year career in which the bullish centre forward won four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.

Ivorian Drogba, who had been playing in the United States for Phoenix Rising, had two spells at Chelsea, scoring 164 goals in 381 games having spearheaded the west London club’s revival under owner Roman Abramovich.

Drogba, 40, began his career at French side Le Mans in 1998, but did not play top-tier football until he was 23 when he was signed by Guingamp in 2002.

He moved to Olympique de Marseille in 2003 and a year later was signed by Chelsea where he became the attacking focal point of the team under Jose Mourinho and helped the club win their first top flight English title in 50 years.

He went on to win three Premier League titles in his first eight years at Chelsea as well as four FA Cups and two League Cups.

His first spell in west London ended on a high as he scored the winning penalty in the Champions League final shootout against Bayern Munich having also equalised with a thumping header to force extra time.

He had spells in China and Turkey before returning to Chelsea where he won a fourth Premier League title and a third League Cup, leaving the club as their fourth highest scorer of all time.

Drogba, who made than 100 appearances for the Ivory Coast and was voted African footballer of the year twice, ended his playing days with Phoenix Rising where he was a player-owner.

Reuters

Neymar and Mbappe injury blow for PSG

Author: Euronews
21st November 2018, 2 PM UTC
Paris SG is hit by the medical diagnosis of its star strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who were both stretched off the pitch while on national duties with Brasil and France.

Paris SG is hit by the medical diagnosis of its star strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who were both stretched off the pitch while on national duties with Brasil and France.

The pair could miss out on PSG’s decisive shock in the Champions League against Liverpool.

Neymar left his team eight minutes after the kickoff limping on his right leg, after a long and powerful shot against Cameroon in a friendly.

Mbappé came out after half an hour of play against Uruguay, with a right shoulder damaged after a bad fall.

Both players are doubtful for PSG in saturday’s ligue 1 clash with Toulouse Fc.

Paris Saint Germain will host Liverpool fc next wednesday in a must win champions league clash. Head coach Thomas Tuchel may turn to Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler to pair up with Edison Cavani in case Neymar and Mbappe fail to make it.

Brazil beat Cameroon by lone goal, Neymar limps off

Author: Euronews
21st November 2018, 3 AM UTC
The last competitive fixture between the two sides was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the hosts dishing a 4 – 1 drabbing to the Cameroonians.

Brazil beat Cameroon by a lone goal to nil in a friendly game played on Tuesday evening. The game was played at the Milton Keynes Dons stadium in the United Kingdom.

The Brazilian winner was scored by Richarlison who reacted fastest to a corner kick to head past the Cameroonian goalie.

The goal came minutes before the first half came to an end. Try as the Indomitable Lions did, they could not get an equalizer.

Brazil named a strong starting XI with Neymar as captain, unfortunately the Paris Saint Germain forward was stretchered off after eight minutes. The line-up also had Liverpool’s Roberto Firminho and Chelsea’s Willian with Ederson in the post.

The most known player who started for Cameroon was Maxin Choupo Moting of PSG who was deployed by manager Seedorf to play behind forwards Bahoken and Ekambi.

The last competitive fixture between the two sides was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the hosts dishing a 4 – 1 drabbing to the Cameroonians.

69b3c834d382f42f1e9de7c019610539QQQQQQ
By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.