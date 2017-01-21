Aubameyang: "Real Madrid is not the only team in the world!"

Aubameyang has been repeatedly saying that he dreams to play in Real Madrid someday. The Gabonese striker admitted that he has always wanted to play in the Spanish league.

However, Aubameyang has apparently changed his mid. Borussia Dortmund star refused to link his future with Real Madrid.

In an interview with the German magazine “Bild”, Aubameyang said: “Yes it’s true that I’ve always wanted to play in Real Madrid but it doesn’t mean that it’s the only club in the world. If they wanted me, they will call. If they don’t, there’s no problem. I’m living my life and I feel optimistic”.

Aubameyang added: “One thing is sure, I will never play in Bayern Munchen. I respect Borussia Dortmund fans and I will not accept any offer to play in the rivals”.