Ballon d'Or 2017: and Pelé bets are on ... Cristiano Ronaldo !

While Cristiano Ronaldo is the big favorite for the 2017 Ballon d’Or , King Pelé paid tribute to Real Madrid’s super-Lusitanian star.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? A question constantly asked to all Football lovers. If number 10 of the Blaugrana has five Ballon d’Or to his name, the Portuguese should indeed equal his great rival in Argentina on Thursday receiving the prestigious 2017 trophy.

A coronation that is no doubt for the Brazilian legend, Pelé, For the latter, CR7 is simply the best ..

“The best in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo! ”

For Mundo Deportivo, the man with the golden feet is moved: “If I had to choose in my team between Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar, I will choose them all. But for me, today, there is no doubt, the best out there is Cristiano Ronaldo! “