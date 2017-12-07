Ballon d'Or 2017: And the winner is ... Cristiano Ronaldo

it’s no surprise that Ronaldo will be crownded the best in the world but now it’s official as the player wll recieve in a minutes the 2017 Ballon d’Or for his amazing performances during this year which helped his team win every prestegious cup out there !

This is Ronaldo’s fifth Ballon d’or which allow him to equal Messi’s record of the same award !

His statistics this season:

-47 goals in 52 games over the 2017 calendar year, in all competitions

– Winner of the 2017 Champions League

– 2017 La Liga winner (25 goals and 6 assists in 29 games)

– Winner of the 2017 Spanish Supercup (scorer at Camp Nou)

– Winner of the 2017 World Club Championship (4 goals in 2 games and tripled in the final)

– Winner of the 2017 European Supercup

– Top scorer in the 2017 Champions League

– 18 goals in 11 games of LDC in 2017

-Author of 10 of 14 goals scored by Real from the Quarterfinals in 2017 (including two in the final)

– 14 goals in 10 qualifying matches for the World Cup with Portugal in 2017.