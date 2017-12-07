Ballon d'Or 2017: Aubameyang and Sadio Mané leads Benzema in the final ranking

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is held today in France. 30 players are in the running to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo, who should, unless surprise, succeed to himself.

Moreover, the Final ranking is partially revealed, and the good news are that Sadio Mané 23rd, and Pierre Aubameyang 21st, are way ahead of very good players like Karim Benzema, or Philippe Coutinho.

The Full ranking from the 21 to 29

21. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund)

21. Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan)

23. Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

24. Radamel Falcao (Monaco)

25. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

26. Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid)

27. Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich)

28. Edin Dzeko (AS Rome)

29. Dries Mertens (Naples) and Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)