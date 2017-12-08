Ballon d'Or 2017 Complete 30 men list

France Football have revealed the results of the Ballon d’Or 2017 yesterday in a cermony held in Paris where Ronaldo was crownded the best in the world in 2017, Messi came second and was leading Neymar and Buffon who came third and fourth.
Le 5e sacre de @Cristiano Ronaldo, Ballon d’Or France Football 2017, fait la Une (exceptionnelle) de France Football. En kiosques ce vendredi !
Le sommaire 👉 https://t.co/ry8HszbUH5 pic.twitter.com/kvEiGp03ma
— France Football (@francefootball) 7 décembre 2017
30. Philippe Coutinho
29. Dries Mertens
28. Edin Dzeko
27. Mats Hummels
26. Jan Oblak
25. Karim Benzema
24. Radamel Falcao
23. Sadio Mane
21= Leonardo Bonucci
21= Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
20. David de Gea
19. Eden Hazard
18. Antonio Griezmann
17. Toni Kroos
16. Marcelo
15. Paulo Dybala
14. Kevin de Bruyne
13. Luis Suarez
12. Isco
11. Cavani
10. Harry Kane
9. Robert Lewandowski
8. N’Golo Kante
7. Kylian Mbappe
6. Sergio Ramos
5. Luka Modric
4. Guanluigi Buffon
3. Neymar
2. Lionel Messi
1. Cristiano Ronaldo