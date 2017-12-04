Ballon d'Or award 2017 : When, Where, Who, Ronaldo or Messi?

Everything you need to know about Ballon d’Or award 2017 ! The identity of the 62nd Ballon d’Or winner will be known at 19.45 CET on December 7. The ceremony will be presented by former Tottenham and Newcastle winger David Ginola and the December edition of ‘France Football’ will be sold this day.

30 players are nominees for this year’s award. Spain’s La Liga accounts for more than a third of the shortlist (11), while seven Premier League players made the cut.

Kaka was the last man other Ronaldo and Messi to win the prestigious award back in 2007. Ronaldo can equal Messi record by winning its five Ballon d’Or’s on Thursday.

PSG’s Neymar is also in the running. Tottenham’s Harry Kane is an outside bet but it will be difficult to see another winner than Ronaldo or Messi.