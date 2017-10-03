Ballon d'Or: Which African players in the best 30 list ?

The list of 30 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d’Or will be announced on the 9th of October. The French daily newspaper France Football said that the 30 candidates will not be unveiled in one go but in six sequences on social networks.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2016 Ballon d’Or and he is once again the closest to win the 2017’s and of course, the race will be tough against his Barça rival, Lionel Messi.

Out of the 30 candidates, will there be Africans players?

It is difficult to answer this question but if there is an African who has a great chance of appearing there, it is undoubtedly Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who lived a season full of goals.

Riyad Mahrez, on the other hand, best African player, is surely in decline with Leicester.

Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, Masterful with Liverpool, could hope for a place even if it sounds difficult.. while Yaya Touré, the player who is used on being in the top in recent years has virtually no chance to be listed.