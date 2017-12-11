Barcelona : Messi matches Gerd Muller's club goals record in win

Lionel Messi scored the second goal of Barca win against Villarreal (0-2) sunday in Liga. Pulga matched Gerd Muller‘s long-standing record for scoring the most goals for one club in the top five European leagues.

Muller scored 525 goals in 572 appearances for Bayern Munich between 1965 and 1979, a record which had remained untouched for nearly 40 years.

But Messi is now the best scorer for one club in the top five European leagues. The goal was also Messi’s 14th in La Liga this season and his 18th in all competitions for his club.