Boxing risk exclusion from Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Author: Euronews
28th November 2018, 8 PM UTC
Current President of the International Boxing Federation, Uzbek Gafur Rakhimov is being accused by the US Treasury of international crime organization. He denies the charges by the US Treasury.

Senior officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will meet in Tokyo on Friday to decide on the future of boxing during the Olympic games in 2020.



IOC President, Thomas Bach recently expressed worry over governance of the International Boxing Federation.



The threat to exclude boxing from the 2020 Olympic Games is of major concern to Cubans, many of whom believe that boxing is the sport “that brought the most Olympic medals to the country.



“Boxing in Cuba was, victoriously and pleasantly, the one that contributed most to the Cuban Olympic medals”, said Olympic boxing champion, Julio Cesar la Cruz.



Alberto Puig, is the President of the Cuban Boxing Federation.



‘‘AIBA (the International Boxing Federation) had more than $39 million in debt. It was in total bankruptcy and this was resolved precisely by the management of Gafur and the rest of the team that worked on the Executive Committee”, Puig said.



Current President of the International Boxing Federation, Uzbek’s Gafur Rakhimov is being accused by the US Treasury of international crime organization. He denies the charges by the US Treasury.



AWCON 2018 Final: South Africa's Banyana Banyana vs Nigeria's Super Falcons

Author: Euronews
28th November 2018, 12 PM UTC
Nigeria, who are the team to beat in women’s football, will be seeking revenge against the South Africans who stunned them (1-0) in their opening game at AWCON 2018.

South Africa’s women’s national football team will on Saturday challenge Nigeria’s Super Falcons for the 2018 African Women’s Nations Cup title.

Banyana Banyana, who have impressed throughout the tournament overcame Mali in the semi-final, putting two unanswered goals past the Female Eagles.

In the other semi-final, Nigeria and Cameroon played out a goalless draw, including a barren period of extra time. The defending champions went on to win the resulting penalty shootout (4-2).

Nigeria are the record holders of the women’s football tournament, having won the first seven editions.

Qualifying for Women’s World Cup

AWCON 2018 also acts as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Nigeri and South Africa thereby confirmed their slots at the tournament which will take place in France.

South Africa will be featuring at the World Cup for the first time, while Nigeria have been to every World Cup since 1991.

The third place match between Cameroon and Mali on Friday, will also determine the final African representative for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A high-stakes final

Nigeria, who are the team to beat in women’s football, will be seeking revenge against the South Africans who stunned them (1-0) in their opening game at AWCON 2018.

‘‘For now we celebrate and prepare for the final match on Saturday…now that we have that out of the way, the next target is retaining the trophy,’‘ said Nigeria’s coach, Thomas Dennerby.

‘‘We will celebrate tonight and start preparing for the final. We have never won the Women’s AFCON and we are going to give it shot and see what happens on the weekend,’‘ said coach Desiree Ellis of the Banyana Banyana.

Croatia: Davis Cup victors return home to heroic welcome

Author: Euronews
26th November 2018, 8 PM UTC
Thousands of Croatians turned out in Zagreb’s central square on Monday to welcome their national tennis team back home and celebrate its second Davis Cup victory.

Thousands of Croatians turned out in Zagreb’s central square on Monday to welcome their national tennis team back home and celebrate its Davis Cup victory.

They clinched their second Davis trophy beating France 3-1 over the weekend.

Top-ranked Marin Cilic and other players boarded a special bus straight from the airport, to the heart of the capital and climbed onto a stage in Ban Jelacic Square to greet their fans.

Ivan Herak, a Zagreb resident said, “I’m so h appy, I’m so pleased with our boys and eerything they have done, for Croatia. I’m sorry about what had happened in football, but these guys did a fantastic job, hats off to them.”

Ijiljana and Ivan respectively expressed elation at the victory.

“Croatia is on top of the world, what else is there to say…”

“Fantastic, this is as good as it gets, we are proud of our boys, they’re the best.”

It was also Croatia’s second major sporting clash with France this year – the first was Croatia’s 4-2 defeat in the World Cup soccer final in Moscow in July.

CAF Confed cup finals 2018: Raja wins first leg

Author: Euronews
26th November 2018, 5 PM UTC
Raja Casablanca out played Vita Club 3 – 0 in the away leg of CAF Confederation Cup finals.

Cameroon football suffers a sting from CAF as the 2019 AFCON host gets a ban from playing the preliminaries of the CAF Confederation cup.

We have the SG of Fecafoot on standby for a hard talk.

The first leg finals of the CAF Confederation Cup was played over the weekend with Raja of Morocco taking a step ahead of DRC’s Vita Club

Host nation Ghana bows out of the Female Africa Nations Cup as the semi finals will see a remake of last edition’s final. Cameroon takes on Nigeria while South Africa will challenge Mali on November 27. Mohamed Salah, Aubameyang and Gervinho all scored for their respective clubs as we take a tour of African performances in Europe’s top 5 leagues .

Burkina Faso's strongest man aims for a new world record in "log lift"

Author: Euronews
26th November 2018, 9 AM UTC
Burkina Faso’s world’s strongest man, Iron Biby is aiming to break the world record for « log lift » by lifting 228 kilos..

Burkina Faso’s world’s strongest man, Iron Biby is aiming to break the world record for “log lift” by lifting 228 kilos.

With 1.9 meters,180 kilogrammes and 63 cm of arm circumference, Cheick Ahmed Al-Hassan Sanou known as Iron Biby is one of the strongest men in the world.

Aged 26, and a World Champion of “log lift”, as his sport strength he plans to develop this discipline in his country and open sports centres.

“My main projective in Burkina Faso is to create a sports centre for all athletes not just in my field and also not just in Bobo-Dioulasso, everywhere in Burkina Faso, and also to set up food supplements because there is a lack of protein here,” he said.

Originally from Bobo Dioulasso, Iron Biby was crowned world champion in the 2018 edition of “log lift” by lifting 213 kilos with his shoulders. A performance that earned him admiration, especially among young people.

“I would like to follow his example and follow his path,” said Abdou Razak Romba, Iron Biby fan.

His daily life is not always easy. The world champion trains on an average of four to five hours a day, takes at lea four meals a day with protein and can eat “up to eight chickens”. In addition, he needs a special tailor to make his clothes.

His greatest pride was in September, when he wrote his name and that of Burkina Faso in the Guinness Book of Records, the first for the West African country.

He wants to use his stature to help his country. One of the world’s poorest.

Anthony Joshua hopes for unity fight with American rival Deontay Wilder

Author: Euronews
25th November 2018, 6 AM UTC
Wilder has since accepted a challenge for his WBC title by undefeated Brit Tyson Fury. Anthony Joshua says he will sleep through the Wilder-Fury fight and watch highlights.

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua says he hopes his American rival Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in their December 1 fight to set up a unification bout with him next year.

Both teams blame each other for the unification bout fight fallen through despite a long planned move.

“For the near future I think that Wilder fight has to happen due to the fact that we’re both champions, it’s at a good time in our career and the fans are demanding it, and for me it’ll be a rematch, a double sided fight, but I think we have to start in London at Wembley”, the WBA, BF, WBO Boxing heavyweight world champion said.

Wilder has since accepted a challenge for his WBC title by undefeated Brit Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua says he will sleep through the Wilder-Fury fight and watch highlights.

All three fighters are undefeated.

Reuters

