Brasileiro Série A: A year after the tragedy, Chapecoense qualify for Copa Libertadores

It is indeed a tremendous and moving challenge completed with sucess by the Chapecoense team. One year after the crash of the plane carrying its players for the most important game in their history, the Brazilian club has been able to give a real lesson in life by managing to rebound after this tragedy.

After dominating Coritiba on Sunday night (2-1) in the 38th and final journey, Chapecoense finished the Championship in 8th place (ahead of Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo), a final classification that qualifies the club for the second round of the next Copa Libertadores. Tulio De Melo scored the winning goal in the 90th +5 in indescribable joy.