Back

Brazil beat Cameroon by lone goal, Neymar limps off

Author: Euronews
21st November 2018, 5 AM UTC
The last competitive fixture between the two sides was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the hosts dishing a 4 – 1 drabbing to the Cameroonians.
Brazil beat Cameroon by a lone goal to nil in a friendly game played on Tuesday evening. The game was played at the Milton Keynes Dons stadium in the United Kingdom.

The Brazilian winner was scored by Richarlison who reacted fastest to a corner kick to head past the Cameroonian goalie.

The goal came minutes before the first half came to an end. Try as the Indomitable Lions did, they could not get an equalizer.



Brazil named a strong starting XI with Neymar as captain, unfortunately the Paris Saint Germain forward was stretchered off after eight minutes. The line-up also had Liverpool’s Roberto Firminho and Chelsea’s Willian with Ederson in the post.

The most known player who started for Cameroon was Maxin Choupo Moting of PSG who was deployed by manager Seedorf to play behind forwards Bahoken and Ekambi.

The last competitive fixture between the two sides was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the hosts dishing a 4 – 1 drabbing to the Cameroonians.

Copyright -Euronews

Brazil beat Cameroon by lone goal, Neymar limps off

Author: Euronews
21st November 2018, 5 AM UTC
The last competitive fixture between the two sides was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the hosts dishing a 4 – 1 drabbing to the Cameroonians.
Brazil beat Cameroon by a lone goal to nil in a friendly game played on Tuesday evening. The game was played at the Milton Keynes Dons stadium in the United Kingdom.

The Brazilian winner was scored by Richarlison who reacted fastest to a corner kick to head past the Cameroonian goalie.

The goal came minutes before the first half came to an end. Try as the Indomitable Lions did, they could not get an equalizer.



Brazil named a strong starting XI with Neymar as captain, unfortunately the Paris Saint Germain forward was stretchered off after eight minutes. The line-up also had Liverpool’s Roberto Firminho and Chelsea’s Willian with Ederson in the post.

The most known player who started for Cameroon was Maxin Choupo Moting of PSG who was deployed by manager Seedorf to play behind forwards Bahoken and Ekambi.

The last competitive fixture between the two sides was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the hosts dishing a 4 – 1 drabbing to the Cameroonians.

Copyright -Euronews

'Do not lose against Tanzania': Museveni to Uganda Cranes

Author: Euronews
20th November 2018, 9 AM UTC
Museveni, who was hosting the national team captain Denis Onyango and the football federation president, Moses Magogo, congratulated the team upon achieving qualification to the continent’s biggest fo

Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni has instructed the national football side not to lose a match against Tanzania, even if the Cranes have already qualified for next year’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Museveni, who was hosting the national team captain Denis Onyango and the football federation president, Moses Magogo, congratulated the team upon achieving qualification to the continent’s biggest football tournament.

‘‘Even if the Cranes have already qualified, I know that they still have a game to play against Tanzania. Please make sure you do not lose that game,’‘ Museveni urged.

Uganda sealed its place at the tournament in Cameroon next year, with a 1-0 win against Cape Verde over the weekend.

Tanzania, who lost to Lesotho on Sunday, must win the last qualification match against Uganda in order to secure a place at Afcon 2019.

Tanzania (5 points), Lesotho (5 points) and Cape Verde (4 points) all still have a chance at qualifying alongside Uganda (13 points) from Group L.

Museveni’s tips to Uganda Cranes

The president, who has actively supported the Uganda Cranes throughout this qualification campaign, also tipped the players on training, diet and positive habits.

‘‘From my footballing experience, I know that the following ingredients are important for the game; stamina, skill and teamwork,’‘ said the president.

‘‘Stamina is critical because you do a lot of running. You must eat well, exercise and avoid alcohol, smoking and womanizing.’‘

The president also pledged to deal with corruption in the sports sector, before embarking on building and repair of stadia.

SUGGESTED READING: Mauritania secures historic Afcon qualification: who else is going to Cameroon?

Spain, Morocco discuss joint Africa-Europe bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Author: Euronews
20th November 2018, 8 AM UTC
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who held a meeting with Morocco’s king Mohammed VI, said the monarch ‘welcomed the proposal warmly’.
Africa and Europe could jointly host the 2030 football World Cup, if a plan by Spain to jointly bid for the hosting rights with Portugal and Morocco is successful. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who held a meeting with Morocco’s king Mohammed VI, announced the plans on Monday. “I made the proposal, firstly to the government then to King Mohammed VI to launch a shared application with Morocco, Portugal and Spain to host the 2030 World Cup,” Sanchez said in Rabat after a meeting with the monarch. “It will be the first two-continent application, with Europe and Africa, and King Mohammed VI welcomed the proposal warmly.” Earlier this year the King ordered the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to launch their own World Cup bid but the office of the Moroccan prime minister, Saad Eddine el Othmani, refused to comment on Sanchez’s statement when contacted by AFP.

Stronger Together

The north African country has failed five times to bring the tournament to the southern shores of the Mediterranean, with the United States, Canada and Mexico most recently beating them to the 2026 competition. READ MORE: Morocco hopes to bid for 2030 World Cup despite 5th time defeat Spain, the 2010 world champions, hosted the 1982 World Cup and launched a failed bid along with Portugal to stage the 2018 tournament which was awarded to Russia. Portugal has never hosted the World Cup but held the 2004 European Championship in 2004 at which they lost in the final to Greece.

2030 World Cup bids

The Africa-Europe World Cup bid, is likely to face stiff competition from other European and South American bids. Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay have proposed a bid to coordinate the 2030 event, which will mark 100 years since the first tournament. Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia are also considering a joint bid, as are the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The official bidding process is set to being in 2020. READ MORE: FIFA’s Fatma Samoura says Russia sets bar high for Qatar 2022 World Cup

AFCON 2019: Historic qualification for Mauritania[Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
19th November 2018, 12 PM UTC
In this edition of Football Planet we bring you highlights of Mauritania’s historic qualification for the final phase of the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

In this edition of Football Planet we bring you highlights of Mauritania’s historic qualification for the final phase of the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

The thrilling encounter between the DR Congo and Congo Brazaville is also on our menu.

We will also focus on the the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana. Nigeria lost their first game. A commentator on ground who followed this match against South Africa will be our guest in the show.

Finally, we will talk about the Women’s Under-17 World Cup, where Ghana scored 8 goals in two matches. All African representatives have already gained points.

Watch all these and more on Football Planet with anchorman Philemon Mballe

Egypt's amateur boxers dream of famed WWE

Author: Euronews
19th November 2018, 8 AM UTC
These dreamers are using social media to spread the word about the sport in Egypt. They hope the North African nation will have a wrestling federation to support the sport.

In Ismaila, the north-eastern Egyptian city, amateur boxers have a dream to replicate the famous American world wrestling in Egypt.

In an Egyptian schoolyard, these boxers come dressed in various costumes with their faces painted to put up a show for spectators.

The boxing ring is lit up with light effects with rock music in the background.

‘‘We hope that the name EWR will be known around the world, like World Wrestling. We want everyone to know our names, as everyone knows about WWE wrestlers. We want everyone to know who is Ashraf ‘Kabonga’, who is “Spiderman”, who is “Commando”, who is “Tiger”, “Lumberjack”, “Dracula” and “Batman.” Each of them should be known to the world, said Ashraf Mahrous, founder of a self-acclaimed Egyptian professional wrestling federation.

But the joy of nearly one thousand spectators was short-lived as enthusiastic young people got up and approached the ring. Organizers said was not in line with safety rules and decided to end the show.

‘‘We are not at the same level as the WWE wrestlers because of the lack of resources. And as individuals, we have high stamina in combat, even though our resources are very limited. We do it all ourselves, but the WWE wrestlers have people who support them financially and provide them with places to train, which makes it easier for them. They have a lot more experience than us, but as individuals, we have better endurance and better performance. God willing, we will reach and surpass them, said 28-year old wrestler, Momen Mohamed, nicknamed “Commando”.

37-year old, Ashraf Mahrous is married and a father. He founded the Egyptian Professional Wrestling Federation (EWR), an unofficial group of eight wrestlers in 2012. The group includes girls who dream of the famed American professional boxers. It now has some 50 fans across the country.

Nicknamed ‘ Kabonga, Mahrous has set up a rudimentary ring infront of his family home in a nearby village. Here, wrestlers come to practice in the middle of fields and small brink buildings under construction.

These dreamers are using social media to spread the word about the sport in Egypt. They hope the North African nation will have a wrestling federation to support the sport.

AFP

Mauritania secures historic Afcon qualification: who else is going to Cameroon?

Author: Euronews
19th November 2018, 6 AM UTC
The other teams that have qualified for Afcon 2019 include Uganda, Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Cameroon, Madagascar and Mali.

Mauritania secured a historic maiden qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Sunday, when they beat Botswana 2-1, to guarantee a top two finish in Group I.

The North-West African nation of at least 4 million inhabitants erupted with celebration as Moctar Sidi El Hacen and Ismail Diakite scored to clinch a sensational comeback, having conceded first courtesy of Keeagile Kobe’s strike for Botswana.

Mauritania joins Madagascar, who will also be making their tournament debut at Afcon in Cameroon next year.

READ MORE: Madagascar heads to AFCON 2019 after historic qualification

Also qualified

Madagascar and Mauritania are among 13 nations that have so far qualified for the tournament, that will feature 24 teams for the first time.

The hosts Cameroon secured automatic qualification.

The other teams that have qualified for Afcon 2019 include Uganda, Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, Nigeria and Algeria.

Guinea, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Mali have also secured their qualification.

Results

  • South Sudan (2) vs Burundi (5)
  • Egypt (3) vs Tunisia (2)
  • Morocco (2) vs Cameroon (0)
  • South Africa (1) vs Nigeria (1)
  • Comoros (2) vs Malawi (1)
  • Uganda (1) vs Cape Verde (0)
  • Gabon (0) vs Mali (1)
  • Namibia (0) vs Guinea-Bissau (0)
  • Equatorial Guinea (0) vs Senegal (1)
  • Gambia (3) vs Benin (1)
  • Seychelles (1) vs Libya (8)
  • Madagascar (1) vs Sudan (3)
  • Congo (1) vs DR Congo (1)
  • Mozambique (1) vs Zambia (0)
  • Eswatini (1) vs Niger (2)
  • Rwanda (2) vs Central African Republic (2)
  • Ethiopia (0) vs Ghana (2)
  • Togo (1) vs Algeria (4)
  • Angola (2) vs Burkina Faso (1)
  • Liberia (1) vs Zimbabwe (0)
  • Lesotho (1) vs Tanzania (0)
  • Mauritania (2) vs Botswana (1)
  • Guinea (1) vs Ivory Coast (1)
16be9714eafce282b17f55aca97595cca
By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.