BREAKING NEWS: Prison sentence for this DR Congo player !

Namur prosecutor’s office (Belgium) on Saturday demanded a 12-month prison sentence against Congolese international KV Kortrijk Hervé Kage.

As revealed by the agency Belga, the midfielder of the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo allegedly trafficked false pay slips in order to obtain credit in large areas in Belgium.

Thus, and according to the same source, the prosecutor’s office in Namur required one year of prison for the Kinshasa native. Which, according to the Belgian press agency, could jeopardize the career of the 28-year-old (5 selections with the DRC) if the judgment turned against him.

It should also be noted that the Belgian press reveals that the facts go back to 2012 and that two other people are also prosecuted for the same charges.

The case was put under advisement for December 22nd.