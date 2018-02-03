Bundesliga: What a start for Batshuayi !

Michy Batshuayi still has a long way to go to make Dortmund fans forget Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored a whopping 98 goals in four seasons and a half of the Bundesliga. But still, the Belgian international has started perfectly in its new colors. In Cologne, the center forward loaned by Chelsea first opened the scoring for the BvB (35th). He then scored the second after an hour of play (62nd) and delivered a decisive assist to the attention of André Schurrle at the end of the game (84th). In other words, the former Marseillais is involved in the three goals scored yesterday by his club. After this success, the Schwarz-Gelben are temporarily in second place. But Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke 04, Frankfurt and RB Leipzig can hope to pass them by the end of the weekend.