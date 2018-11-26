Back

Burkina Faso's strongest man aims for a new world record in "log lift"

Author: Euronews
26th November 2018, 11 AM UTC
Burkina Faso’s world’s strongest man, Iron Biby is aiming to break the world record for « log lift » by lifting 228 kilos..

Burkina Faso’s world’s strongest man, Iron Biby is aiming to break the world record for “log lift” by lifting 228 kilos.



With 1.9 meters,180 kilogrammes and 63 cm of arm circumference, Cheick Ahmed Al-Hassan Sanou known as Iron Biby is one of the strongest men in the world.



Aged 26, and a World Champion of “log lift”, as his sport strength he plans to develop this discipline in his country and open sports centres.



“My main projective in Burkina Faso is to create a sports centre for all athletes not just in my field and also not just in Bobo-Dioulasso, everywhere in Burkina Faso, and also to set up food supplements because there is a lack of protein here,” he said.



Originally from Bobo Dioulasso, Iron Biby was crowned world champion in the 2018 edition of “log lift” by lifting 213 kilos with his shoulders. A performance that earned him admiration, especially among young people.



“I would like to follow his example and follow his path,” said Abdou Razak Romba, Iron Biby fan.



His daily life is not always easy. The world champion trains on an average of four to five hours a day, takes at lea four meals a day with protein and can eat “up to eight chickens”. In addition, he needs a special tailor to make his clothes.



His greatest pride was in September, when he wrote his name and that of Burkina Faso in the Guinness Book of Records, the first for the West African country.






He wants to use his stature to help his country. One of the world’s poorest.

Copyright -Euronews

Croatia: Davis Cup victors return home to heroic welcome

Author: Euronews
26th November 2018, 8 PM UTC
Thousands of Croatians turned out in Zagreb’s central square on Monday to welcome their national tennis team back home and celebrate its second Davis Cup victory.

Thousands of Croatians turned out in Zagreb’s central square on Monday to welcome their national tennis team back home and celebrate its Davis Cup victory.

They clinched their second Davis trophy beating France 3-1 over the weekend.

Top-ranked Marin Cilic and other players boarded a special bus straight from the airport, to the heart of the capital and climbed onto a stage in Ban Jelacic Square to greet their fans.

Ivan Herak, a Zagreb resident said, “I’m so h appy, I’m so pleased with our boys and eerything they have done, for Croatia. I’m sorry about what had happened in football, but these guys did a fantastic job, hats off to them.”

Ijiljana and Ivan respectively expressed elation at the victory.

“Croatia is on top of the world, what else is there to say…”

“Fantastic, this is as good as it gets, we are proud of our boys, they’re the best.”

It was also Croatia’s second major sporting clash with France this year – the first was Croatia’s 4-2 defeat in the World Cup soccer final in Moscow in July.

CAF Confed cup finals 2018: Raja wins first leg

Author: Euronews
26th November 2018, 5 PM UTC
Raja Casablanca out played Vita Club 3 – 0 in the away leg of CAF Confederation Cup finals.

Cameroon football suffers a sting from CAF as the 2019 AFCON host gets a ban from playing the preliminaries of the CAF Confederation cup.

We have the SG of Fecafoot on standby for a hard talk.

The first leg finals of the CAF Confederation Cup was played over the weekend with Raja of Morocco taking a step ahead of DRC’s Vita Club

Host nation Ghana bows out of the Female Africa Nations Cup as the semi finals will see a remake of last edition’s final. Cameroon takes on Nigeria while South Africa will challenge Mali on November 27. Mohamed Salah, Aubameyang and Gervinho all scored for their respective clubs as we take a tour of African performances in Europe’s top 5 leagues .

Anthony Joshua hopes for unity fight with American rival Deontay Wilder

Author: Euronews
25th November 2018, 6 AM UTC
Wilder has since accepted a challenge for his WBC title by undefeated Brit Tyson Fury. Anthony Joshua says he will sleep through the Wilder-Fury fight and watch highlights.

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua says he hopes his American rival Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in their December 1 fight to set up a unification bout with him next year.

Both teams blame each other for the unification bout fight fallen through despite a long planned move.

“For the near future I think that Wilder fight has to happen due to the fact that we’re both champions, it’s at a good time in our career and the fans are demanding it, and for me it’ll be a rematch, a double sided fight, but I think we have to start in London at Wembley”, the WBA, BF, WBO Boxing heavyweight world champion said.

Wilder has since accepted a challenge for his WBC title by undefeated Brit Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua says he will sleep through the Wilder-Fury fight and watch highlights.

All three fighters are undefeated.

Reuters

The IAAF Athletics Integrity Unit hands Kenyan athlete four-year doping ban.

Author: Euronews
24th November 2018, 7 AM UTC
800 metres bronze medalist Kipyegon Bett has been handed a four-year ban for doping

MedKenyan world 800 metres bronze medalist Kipyegon Bett has been handed a four-year ban for doping, the IAAF Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement on Friday.

Bett, 20, refused to allow a urine sample to be taken in February and then in July, when a sample was taken, he tested positive for the prohibited substance Erythropoeitin (EPO), an endurance-boosting hormone, the integrity unit said.

Unless he appeals, Bett will be suspended until August 2022.

The AIU handles integrity and doping issues for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Bett is the latest Kenyan to fail a drugs test. A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report said between 2004 and Aug. 1, 2018, as many as 138 athletes from the east African nation tested positive for banned substances, 113 in competition.

Essien, Adebayor hail Drogba's impact on African football

Author: Euronews
23rd November 2018, 3 AM UTC
Didier Drogba, former Ivorian skipper has been celebrated by two of his former colleague footballers tagging him as an ambassador for the game in Africa.

Didier Drogba, former Ivorian skipper has been celebrated by two of his former colleague footballers tagging him as an ambassador for the game in Africa.

Ghanaian international Michael Essien played along with Drogba at English Premier League side Chelsea – both were brought in by Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho.

Essien who is also in the twilight of his career thanked Drogba for being an inspiration to many in the game and wished him well in his future endeavours.

For his part, Togolese skipper Emmanuel Adebayor who still plies his trade in Turkey said Drobga was a competitor at the club and national team levels. “

But deep inside, I know we are fighting the same fight, which is to make Africa proud. You have done it so well over the years. I watched you work so hard,” he added.

Drogba on Wednesday announced his retirement from the game calling time on a 20-year career in which the bullish centre forward won four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.

His final club stint was in the United States for Phoenix Rising. He had two spells at Chelsea, scoring 164 goals in 381 games having spearheaded the west London club’s revival under owner Roman Abramovich.

Drogba, 40, began his career at French side Le Mans in 1998, but did not play top-tier football until he was 23 when he was signed by Guingamp in 2002.

He moved to Olympique de Marseille in 2003 and a year later was signed by Chelsea where he became the attacking focal point of the team under Jose Mourinho and helped the club win their first top flight English title in 50 years.

He went on to win three Premier League titles in his first eight years at Chelsea as well as four FA Cups and two League Cups.

His first spell in west London ended on a high as he scored the winning penalty in the Champions League final shootout against Bayern Munich having also equalised with a thumping header to force extra time.

He had spells in China and Turkey before returning to Chelsea where he won a fourth Premier League title and a third League Cup, leaving the club as their fourth highest scorer of all time.

Drogba, who made than 100 appearances for the Ivory Coast and was voted African footballer of the year twice, ended his playing days with Phoenix Rising where he was a player-owner.

