Burkinabe runner wins Faso Tour

Burkinabe runner, Mathias Sorgho, is winner of the 31st edition of Burkina Faso’s international cycling competition.

The 31 year-old won at the end of the 10th and final stage in Ouagadougou amidst tight security.

Belgian cyclist Timmy De Boes, gave his fellows a run for their money, winning the last stage of the tour.

Mathias Sorgho, raced this year to win after finishing third in 2017.

“In 2016, I won the jersey in Koupéla and then lost it due to falls. In 2017, I came back and said to myself that it was going to be the year of happiness and I still finished 3rd so this year I can only give thanks to God and you see that sincerely I have a smile, I am very, very very happy”

Sorgho said the tour re-assures public opinion that peace and stability has finally returned to his country.

“In recent years, our country has been under attack, this tour also helps to reassure others that it is all well in Burkina Faso and that we can organize wonderful things without insecurity disturbing .”

According to Burkinabe Prime Minister, Paul Kaba Thieba, the championship was a complete success given current stakes in the landlocked West African country.

“Congratulations to Mathias Sorgho, congratulations to the whole team of the Etalons cyclists and really, it is a great joy for us in Burkina Faso. I would also like to take this opportunity to say that this 31st edition is an excellent success, a great success in all respects, when you look at the stakes in terms of logistics and organization it was really a great success.”

As part of this year’s innovations, the race made a foray into neighboring Ghana which places 10th in the General Classification. The 10-day road bicycle race ran from Friday October 26 to Sunday November 4.