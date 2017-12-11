Champions League Draw: Some really intense games are waiting in the round of 16

The long awaited draw for the Champions League took place this morning and it has kept all its promises.

the presence of big European teams (Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin) in the second pot announced several shocks in perspective since the first pot is also well supplied with notably FC Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The games after the draw will undoubtly provide quality, starting with the two scintillating confrontations between FC Barcelona in Chelsea and Juventus Turin against Tottenham. The two-time defending champion Real Madrid will meet PSG in a shock that promises to be exceptional.

It should be remembered that first leg matches are scheduled for 13, 14, 20 and 21 February 2018. And the return matches are scheduled for 6, 7, 13 and 14 March.

The round of 16 #UCLdraw has been made 😍 Backing your team to progress? pic.twitter.com/v7I6dSq7Tc — ★ #UCLdraw ★ (@ChampionsLeague) December 11, 2017

The knockout stages of the Champions League table

1) Chelsea – FC Barcelona

2) Juventus Turin – Tottenham Hotspur

3) Real Madrid – Paris Saint-Germain

4) Sevilla FC – Manchester United

5) FC Porto – Liverpool

6) Shakhtior Donetsk – AS Rome

7) Bayern Munich – Besiktas JK

8) FC Basel – Manchester City