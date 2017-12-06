Champions league Review: Paris Saint-Germain are not unstoppable after all !

This week’s tuesday Champions League games took place yesterday and boy what an action-full day that was.

We already know some teams qualified for the next round of the UEFA champions league and other dropped to be facing teams from the europa league but what caught our attention the most is that PSG are actually beatable and it was Bayern who demonstrated that to the whole world.

After losing 3-0 in the first leg, Bayern Munich took revenge yesterday at home in their own ground against PSG (3-1), though Bayern are still unable to take the lead of the group B but Byern reminded everyone that even with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé , the Champions League will be very difficult to win for PSG.

The results of Tuesday’s Champions league games

Group A

Manchester United / CSKA Moscow: 2-1

Benfica / FC Basel: 0-2

Group B

Bayern Munich / PSG: 3-1

Celtic Glasgow / RSC Anderlecht: 0-1

Group C

Chelsea FC / Atletico Madrid: 1-1

AS Roma / Qarabag: 1-0

Group D

Olympiakos / Juventus: 0-2

FC Barcelona / Sporting CP: 2-0