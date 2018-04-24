Champions League : The outstanding Mohamed Salah take over Roma !

In the first Champions League semi-final’s game, Liverpool were too strong for Roma.

In fact, the reds’s main man, Mohamed Salah, was brilliant and outstading and proved that he is, indeed, one of the best, if not the best, player in Europe this season.

The game started strongly as Liverpool were struggling to keep up with football Roma imposed at first but that changed at the 36th minute when Salah scored the first goal for Liverpool only to annonce the beginning of a very strong game for both teams.

The second goal was scored by the same brilliant man, Salah, after a great effort that made us take a second look thinking that he was lionel Messi on the pitch.

The third goal was onyl fair to Mané as he already missed 2 open goals, assisted by the egyptian genius.

Firmino scored the fourth and fifth goal as the game got too easy for the reds while Roma stood there in shock not knowing what to do to stop the attacking trio of Liverpool.

In the last 15 minutes of the game, Roma took advantage of mistakes made by Milner to score a first goal by Dzeko then a second from the penalty spot by Diego Perotti.

The very enjoyable game game ended by a 5-2 score. Can we hope for another comeback from Rome after that Barca one ? only time will tell !