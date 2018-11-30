Cloud of uncertainty 'attacks' Cameroon's AFCON goal

A sports news website based in East Africa, Kawowo Sports, reported that the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, cited significant delays in the delivery of infrastructure.

Multiple reports are claiming that Cameroon will be stripped off hosting rights for the next African Cup of Nations, AFCON, slated for middle of 2019.

It added that interested countries have been asked to submit hosting proposals. CAF is currently holding an Executive Committee, ExCo, meeting in the capital of Ghana, Accra.

Media reports say South Africa and Morocco are two nations that could throw their hats into the bid.

A Ghanaian journalist is tweeting about the situation stating that members of the CAF Executive Committee have said there were issues with the bid but that “a decision will be announced today.”

What CAF president said after meeting Cameroon president in October

The CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, in October this year met with President Paul Biya stressing that all things being equal the tournament was not going to be taken away from the central African country.

“CAF has no plans to withdraw the hosting right from Cameroon,” Ahmad said after the meeting that was also attended by Cameroon’s football legend Samuel Eto’o.

“But if Cameroon evaluates earmarked projects and think she cannot host the competition now, let us know,” he added.

Biya has repeatedly said the country will be ready to host the continent’s biggest football tournament. Cameroon are the current holders of the AFCON, they won the 2017 edition hosted by Gabon.

About the expanded AFCON

Cameroon, who are five time African football champions, have struggled to demonstrate their capacity to host the finals since CAF decided to increase the size of the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

The 2019 finals will take place from June 15-July 13, a change from the traditional January period, a change that will be welcomed by club managers in Europe who were forced to release their African players to international duty in mid-season.

Increasing the field of the Nations Cup and switching its hosting to mid-year were among reforms announced last year in a major overhaul of the African game.