Congo Republic bids to host AFCON 2019

Jean-Marc’s charity initiative, Fill The Gap, aims to address the in-accessibility for some into skateboarding.
As early as 9 years old, Jean-Marc Johannes found his passion. During this stage of his life, this South African Guinness World Record holder picked up a skateboard and was hooked.
“I mean I would spend hours on end, if there was nobody left in the park, y’know I’d go back home and I’m under the street lights until they went off. It was a full day job for me, with overtime”, he said while sitting in the skatepark he spent his formative years in.
Jean-Marc is also the first South African to appear on the channel run by legendary skater Tony Hawk.
Skateboarding is viewed as an alternative sport but its inclusion in the 2020 Olympics indicates a shift from skateboarding’s street culture roots into the mainstream.
Jean-Marc’s charity initiative, Fill The Gap, aims to address the in-accessibility for some into the sport.
Young skaters receive new and second hand gear thus allowing them to keep skateboarding. The nature of the sport results in a lot of wear and tear, and many people in his old stomping grounds cannot afford to keep replacing boards and shoes.
“Yeah, he’s the coolest guy, it’s like he skates the coolest here, it’s like when he does the tricks, you must know, he lands the pop-shuvit, everything. So yeah, I wish, I want to be like him one day,” said Angus Van Wyk, a young skater who had just gotten to meet his idol.
Wherever Jean-Marc appears, he’s met with smiles and fistbumps, signs of his popularity on and off his board.
“Kids always talk about him, just want to be him, he’s always pushing the sport in his own way. He’s trying to grow the sport and he’s doing a super good job of it, very inspirational,” said BMX rider, Buddy Chellan.
Jean-Marc said he has a deep desire to continue competing and wining for his country.
“I think the most important milestones in my career was definitely FISE World Series and this would have been the first time I won gold and it was also South Africa’s first gold medal for skateboarding, that was the memorable one in 2016,” he said.
Despite skateboarding’s urban roots, Jean-Marc takes his craft extremely seriously, maintaining a strict diet and regular exercise routine. He’s also the first ever skateboarder to be recognized by the Cape Town Sports Council.
“I felt it fit as the chairman, to give him the chairman’s award to recognize his effort and his dedication and his commitment to making a difference. Not only for himself but for all skateboarders across the world and to be a role model in Cape Town where he lives to the rest of Capetonians and South Africans, to show them that there are opportunities out there and he can make a change for himself out in the world,” said Elton Davids, the Council’s chairman.
Jean-Marc plans to return to the Indonesia games in 2019 and hopes to represent South Africa in the 2020 Olympics.
Croatian midfielder Luka Modric capped a ‘golden’ year, winning the Ballon d’Or award on Monday in Monaco, France.
Modric has arguably had the best year of his career, at least as far as accolades are concerned;
Modric won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid in May, took the Golden Ball at the World Cup in July and was named Europe’s best player of the year by UEFA in August.
The 33-year-old Croatian also won the FIFA award that recognises the world’s best player, before taking home the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, which had in the past 10 years been shared by Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.
In this article, we look back at the defining moments of 2018 that defined Modric’s rise to the position of world’s best football year.
May: Modric wins third straight Champions League
In May this year, Spanish club side, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool to win a third consecutive Champions League title.
The unmatched feat etched the club and the players who had dominated Europe for three years in the pages of history. Real Madrid is Europe’s most successful club with 13 titles.
Modric, was an integral part of the team that won the Champions League for Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
July: Modric wins Golden Ball at World Cup
Modric was named the tournament’s best player and given the Golden Ball as a reward for leading the Croatian team to the final of the World Cup for the first time.
Modric beat Belgium’s Eden Hazard and France’s Antoine Griezmann to the top player accolade.
Croatia won all group games, including a famous win over Messi’s Argentina, in which Modric scored a sensational goal. They then overcame Denmark, hosts Russia and England on the way to the final.
While Croatia lost the final (2-4) to France, Modric had made such an impression for his emhatic workrate and the sheer will of the Croatian team to go all the way.
He was also named the UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season.
“Always available to receive the ball, he is incredibly important to how the champions want to play,” said the UEFA Technical Observers when selecting Modrić in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season.
‘‘Though the 32-year-old is neither a prolific goalscorer nor an outright defensive shield, his dynamism and quality in possession set him apart.’‘
September: Modric is World’s Best – FIFA
In September, Ronaldo, Salah and Modric were up against each other agin, this time for the FIFA award for the best footballer of the year.
FIFA highlighted Modric’s wins with Real Madrid including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, in addition to Russia’s ‘best player of the tournament’ performances.
December: Modric is world’s best player – Ballon d’Or
On Monday this week, Modric crowned a fantastic 2018, breaking the duopoly of Ronaldo and Messi at the Ballon d’Or awards.
The award, voted for by journalists and organized by French magazine France Football, has been dominated by Barcelona’s Messi and Ronaldo, who have won all ten awards (five apiece) since Brazillian Kaka won in 2007 while playing for AC Milan.
“It’s a unique feeling. I’m happy proud and honored, I have a lot of emotions right now, it’s hard to describe in words,” said Modric, wearing a tuxedo as he collected the award.
‘4The Ballon d’Or was more than a dream. I simply cannot believe it. For all my career, I have tried to work hard and have persistence. In the tough moments, you have to show your courage and I always said the best things do not come easy. To achieve all this, it has not been easy.’‘
Modric got 753 points followed by Ronaldo on 476, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann with 414 and Paris St-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe was fourth with 347, ahead of Messi on 280.
Modric started his professional football career at Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in 2001, before moving to England in 2008. He played for Tottenham Hotspur for four seasons before moving to Real Madrid in 2012.
Over the years, he has earned the respect and trust of his peers.
“He is a player who has a very different talent, he improves anyone who is around him. It shows when he is not on the field – Madrid are a different team without Luka,” said Croatia team-mate Ivan Rakitić.
“Even if we leave trophies aside, the way he plays and the way he dominates for Real Madrid is impressive,” former Madrid and Croatia midfielder Robert Prosinečki.
“It’s not easy to stop Modrić because he’s such a clever player – he can read the game so well and can play in many different areas,” former Madrid manager José Mourinho.
The IAAF award ceremony took place in Monaco and was attended by the « high and mighty » in the global athletics arena. IAAF president Sebastian Coe and the Prince of Monaco were in attendance.
Kenya’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge was on Tuesday evening named the International Association of Athletics Federations’, IAAF, 2018 male World Athlete of the Year.
Kipchoge had earlier expressed optimism that he was going to win the award. The IAAF wrote on its website: “Kipchoge underlined his status as the world’s most dominant distance runner.
“The 34-year-old Kenyan won the London Marathon in April in 2:04:17 to finish comfortably ahead of one of the deepest marathon fields in history.
“Five months later, he won the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:39 to smash the world record. His time in the German capital was 78 seconds faster than the previous world record, representing the biggest single improvement on a men’s marathon world record since 1967.”
On the part of the women’s Athlete of the Year, Columbian triple jumper, Caterine Ibarguen was named winner for her exploits in the year under consideration.
“The 34-year-old Colombian won both horizontal jumps at the Central American and Caribbean Games, the IAAF Continental Cup and at the IAAF Diamond League finals – winning the latter two titles in two different cities within the space of 24 hours.
She was unbeaten in all eight of her triple jump competitions, ending the year with a world-leading mark of 14.96m in her specialist event and a national record of 6.93m in the long jump,” the IAAF wrote.
Watch the final lap Kichoge cleared to break the record
Other award winners on the night were:
MALERISINGSTAR – ARMANDDUPLANTIS
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won the senior European title by breaking his own world U20 record three times within the competition.
He went over 5.95m, 6.00m and 6.05m on his first attempts, winning with a height that has been bettered outdoors only by Sergey Bubka.
FEMALERISINGSTAR – SYDNEYMCLAUGHLIN
US sprinter Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world U20 400m hurdles record of 52.75. Not only was that mark the fastest time in the world this year, it also moved her into the top 10 on the world all-time list.
Undefeated in all of her races at 400m flat and the 400m hurdles, she won the US collegiate title in Eugene.
IAAF PRESIDENT’S AWARD – ANDREASBRUGGER
A former shot putter and Swiss champion in the event back in 1955, Andreas Brugger, now 91, is best known for his tenure as meeting director of Zurich’s iconic Weltklasse.
During his time in the role, 19 world records were set at Weltklasse and he transformed it into one of the most prestigious meetings in the world.
IAAFCOACHINGACHIEVEMENT OF THEYEAR – JOEVIGIL
In his 50-year coaching career, Joe Vigil has worked as US team coach on two Olympic teams, seven IAAF World Cross Country Championships and four Pan American Games.
Over the years he has guided the likes of 2004 Olympic marathon champion Stefano Baldini, Olympic silver medallist Meb Keflezighi, Olympic bronze medallist Deena Kastor and 2013 world 800m silver medallist Brenda Martinez. In total, athletes he has coached have achieved 20 medals at global championships.
IAAFWOMAN OF THEYEARAWARD – EVELYNCLAUDIOLOPEZ
Puerto Rico’s Evelyn Claudio Lopez has dedicated her life to promoting the cause of women’s athletics. She is Chairperson of the NACAC Women’s Commission and General Secretary of the Association of Pan-American Athletics.
She is also part of the IAAF’s Gender Leadership Working Group and in 2013 she produced a book, Living History of Women’s Athletics.
ATHLETICSPHOTOGRAPH OF THEYEAR – FELIXSANCHEZARRAZOLA
The Spanish photographer’s image of an exhausted and mud-splattered Selemon Barega after winning the Cross Internacional Juan Muguerza in Elgoibar was judged to be the winner from this year’s shortlist of four photographs.