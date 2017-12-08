Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Winning Fifth Ballon d'Or Award

The Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d’Or bringing him level with Barcelona rival Lionel Messi.

The 32-year-old was the top scorer in last season’s Champions League as Real Madrid successfully defended the trophy with victory over Juventus in June.

“Of course I feel happy; this is something I look forward to every year,” Ronaldo said at the ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“The trophies won last year helped to win this award. Thanks to the Real Madrid team-mates and I want to thank the rest of the people who helped me reach this level.”

Ronaldo won also the FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award in October.