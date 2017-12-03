Cuper : "Real Madrid interested in Liverpool's Salah"

Hector Cuper confirmed that Real Madrid is interested to buy Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is a target for LaLiga and Champions League holders Real Madrid, claimed Egypt head coach Hector Cuper.

Since arriving from Serie A outfit Roma in the off-season, Salah has scored 17 goals in all competitions. The Egypt international was unable to score against Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 Saturday.

“I have been told in confidence that Real Madrid are interested in Salah, but we aren’t going to get worked up about it,” Cuper said in quotes attributed to On Sports TV.

“For me, it is an incredible situation at this point in time”, he also said.