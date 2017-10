A few days after the announcement of the end of Carlo Ancelotti’s adventure with Bayern, David Beckham praised his former coach at both AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain. The English star sees Carlo as one of the best coaches in the world. Beckham told the website “Four Four Two”: “I love Carlo, for me he is the best. On the professional and humanitarian level, he is simply magnificent. ” He added: “He has always succeeded with all the clubs he has coached. Everything will be fine for him. “