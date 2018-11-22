Back

Didier Drogba announces retirement at 40

Author: Euronews
22nd November 2018, 9 AM UTC
Ivorian Drogba, who had been playing in the United States for Phoenix Rising, had two spells at Chelsea, scoring 164 goals in 381 games having spearheaded the west London club’s revival under owner Ro

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba announced his retirement on Wednesday, calling time on a 20-year career in which the bullish centre forward won four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.



Ivorian Drogba, who had been playing in the United States for Phoenix Rising, had two spells at Chelsea, scoring 164 goals in 381 games having spearheaded the west London club’s revival under owner Roman Abramovich.



Drogba, 40, began his career at French side Le Mans in 1998, but did not play top-tier football until he was 23 when he was signed by Guingamp in 2002.



He moved to Olympique de Marseille in 2003 and a year later was signed by Chelsea where he became the attacking focal point of the team under Jose Mourinho and helped the club win their first top flight English title in 50 years.



He went on to win three Premier League titles in his first eight years at Chelsea as well as four FA Cups and two League Cups.



His first spell in west London ended on a high as he scored the winning penalty in the Champions League final shootout against Bayern Munich having also equalised with a thumping header to force extra time.



He had spells in China and Turkey before returning to Chelsea where he won a fourth Premier League title and a third League Cup, leaving the club as their fourth highest scorer of all time.



Drogba, who made than 100 appearances for the Ivory Coast and was voted African footballer of the year twice, ended his playing days with Phoenix Rising where he was a player-owner.



Reuters

Copyright -Euronews

Essien, Adebayor hail Drogba's impact on African football

Author: Euronews
23rd November 2018, 3 AM UTC
Didier Drogba, former Ivorian skipper has been celebrated by two of his former colleague footballers tagging him as an ambassador for the game in Africa.

Didier Drogba, former Ivorian skipper has been celebrated by two of his former colleague footballers tagging him as an ambassador for the game in Africa.

Ghanaian international Michael Essien played along with Drogba at English Premier League side Chelsea – both were brought in by Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho.

Essien who is also in the twilight of his career thanked Drogba for being an inspiration to many in the game and wished him well in his future endeavours.

For his part, Togolese skipper Emmanuel Adebayor who still plies his trade in Turkey said Drobga was a competitor at the club and national team levels. “

But deep inside, I know we are fighting the same fight, which is to make Africa proud. You have done it so well over the years. I watched you work so hard,” he added.

Drogba on Wednesday announced his retirement from the game calling time on a 20-year career in which the bullish centre forward won four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.

His final club stint was in the United States for Phoenix Rising. He had two spells at Chelsea, scoring 164 goals in 381 games having spearheaded the west London club’s revival under owner Roman Abramovich.

Drogba, 40, began his career at French side Le Mans in 1998, but did not play top-tier football until he was 23 when he was signed by Guingamp in 2002.

He moved to Olympique de Marseille in 2003 and a year later was signed by Chelsea where he became the attacking focal point of the team under Jose Mourinho and helped the club win their first top flight English title in 50 years.

He went on to win three Premier League titles in his first eight years at Chelsea as well as four FA Cups and two League Cups.

His first spell in west London ended on a high as he scored the winning penalty in the Champions League final shootout against Bayern Munich having also equalised with a thumping header to force extra time.

He had spells in China and Turkey before returning to Chelsea where he won a fourth Premier League title and a third League Cup, leaving the club as their fourth highest scorer of all time.

Drogba, who made than 100 appearances for the Ivory Coast and was voted African footballer of the year twice, ended his playing days with Phoenix Rising where he was a player-owner.

Neymar and Mbappe injury blow for PSG

Author: Euronews
21st November 2018, 2 PM UTC
Paris SG is hit by the medical diagnosis of its star strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who were both stretched off the pitch while on national duties with Brasil and France.

Paris SG is hit by the medical diagnosis of its star strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who were both stretched off the pitch while on national duties with Brasil and France.

The pair could miss out on PSG’s decisive shock in the Champions League against Liverpool.

Neymar left his team eight minutes after the kickoff limping on his right leg, after a long and powerful shot against Cameroon in a friendly.

Mbappé came out after half an hour of play against Uruguay, with a right shoulder damaged after a bad fall.

Both players are doubtful for PSG in saturday’s ligue 1 clash with Toulouse Fc.

Paris Saint Germain will host Liverpool fc next wednesday in a must win champions league clash. Head coach Thomas Tuchel may turn to Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler to pair up with Edison Cavani in case Neymar and Mbappe fail to make it.

Brazil beat Cameroon by lone goal, Neymar limps off

Author: Euronews
21st November 2018, 3 AM UTC
The last competitive fixture between the two sides was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the hosts dishing a 4 – 1 drabbing to the Cameroonians.

Brazil beat Cameroon by a lone goal to nil in a friendly game played on Tuesday evening. The game was played at the Milton Keynes Dons stadium in the United Kingdom.

The Brazilian winner was scored by Richarlison who reacted fastest to a corner kick to head past the Cameroonian goalie.

The goal came minutes before the first half came to an end. Try as the Indomitable Lions did, they could not get an equalizer.

Brazil named a strong starting XI with Neymar as captain, unfortunately the Paris Saint Germain forward was stretchered off after eight minutes. The line-up also had Liverpool’s Roberto Firminho and Chelsea’s Willian with Ederson in the post.

The most known player who started for Cameroon was Maxin Choupo Moting of PSG who was deployed by manager Seedorf to play behind forwards Bahoken and Ekambi.

The last competitive fixture between the two sides was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the hosts dishing a 4 – 1 drabbing to the Cameroonians.

'Do not lose against Tanzania': Museveni to Uganda Cranes

Author: Euronews
20th November 2018, 9 AM UTC
Museveni, who was hosting the national team captain Denis Onyango and the football federation president, Moses Magogo, congratulated the team upon achieving qualification to the continent’s biggest fo

Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni has instructed the national football side not to lose a match against Tanzania, even if the Cranes have already qualified for next year’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Museveni, who was hosting the national team captain Denis Onyango and the football federation president, Moses Magogo, congratulated the team upon achieving qualification to the continent’s biggest football tournament.

‘‘Even if the Cranes have already qualified, I know that they still have a game to play against Tanzania. Please make sure you do not lose that game,’‘ Museveni urged.

Uganda sealed its place at the tournament in Cameroon next year, with a 1-0 win against Cape Verde over the weekend.

Tanzania, who lost to Lesotho on Sunday, must win the last qualification match against Uganda in order to secure a place at Afcon 2019.

Tanzania (5 points), Lesotho (5 points) and Cape Verde (4 points) all still have a chance at qualifying alongside Uganda (13 points) from Group L.

Museveni’s tips to Uganda Cranes

The president, who has actively supported the Uganda Cranes throughout this qualification campaign, also tipped the players on training, diet and positive habits.

‘‘From my footballing experience, I know that the following ingredients are important for the game; stamina, skill and teamwork,’‘ said the president.

‘‘Stamina is critical because you do a lot of running. You must eat well, exercise and avoid alcohol, smoking and womanizing.’‘

The president also pledged to deal with corruption in the sports sector, before embarking on building and repair of stadia.

SUGGESTED READING: Mauritania secures historic Afcon qualification: who else is going to Cameroon?

Spain, Morocco discuss joint Africa-Europe bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Author: Euronews
20th November 2018, 8 AM UTC
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who held a meeting with Morocco’s king Mohammed VI, said the monarch ‘welcomed the proposal warmly’.

Africa and Europe could jointly host the 2030 football World Cup, if a plan by Spain to jointly bid for the hosting rights with Portugal and Morocco is successful.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who held a meeting with Morocco’s king Mohammed VI, announced the plans on Monday.

“I made the proposal, firstly to the government then to King Mohammed VI to launch a shared application with Morocco, Portugal and Spain to host the 2030 World Cup,” Sanchez said in Rabat after a meeting with the monarch.

“It will be the first two-continent application, with Europe and Africa, and King Mohammed VI welcomed the proposal warmly.”

Earlier this year the King ordered the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to launch their own World Cup bid but the office of the Moroccan prime minister, Saad Eddine el Othmani, refused to comment on Sanchez’s statement when contacted by AFP.

Stronger Together

The north African country has failed five times to bring the tournament to the southern shores of the Mediterranean, with the United States, Canada and Mexico most recently beating them to the 2026 competition.

READ MORE: Morocco hopes to bid for 2030 World Cup despite 5th time defeat

Spain, the 2010 world champions, hosted the 1982 World Cup and launched a failed bid along with Portugal to stage the 2018 tournament which was awarded to Russia.

Portugal has never hosted the World Cup but held the 2004 European Championship in 2004 at which they lost in the final to Greece.

2030 World Cup bids

The Africa-Europe World Cup bid, is likely to face stiff competition from other European and South American bids.

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay have proposed a bid to coordinate the 2030 event, which will mark 100 years since the first tournament.

Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia are also considering a joint bid, as are the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

The official bidding process is set to being in 2020.

READ MORE: FIFA’s Fatma Samoura says Russia sets bar high for Qatar 2022 World Cup
