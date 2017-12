Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has joined Ivorian Ligue 1 outfit Williamsville Athletic Club as a board member, the club announced.

The 39-year-old teamed up with Phoenix Rising of the United Soccer League in April 2017 as a player and as a part owner will work in his country.

However, the two-time African Player of the Year who scored 10 goals in 14 league games for the Phoenix Rising Soccer.