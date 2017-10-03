DR Congo: Cruciate ligament rupture for Merveille Bope

Terrible news for the Leopards of DR Congo as the Congolese midfielder Standard Liege (D1 Belgian), Merveille Bope Bokadi (25 years, 6 selections), will go through several months of absence as reported on Tuesday by the Belgian club via his Twitter account.

Leopard was injured last Sunday on Anderlecht’s ground (1-0 defeat), the Leopard was seriously injured in the left knee, the cruciate ligaments were touched and the 25-year-old player will be operated soon. A real blow for the player, but also for Florent Ibenge who will have to compete in the next deadlines of the qualifiers of the World Cup 2018 and CAN 2019 deprived of their master in the midfield.

The entire Starafrica team wishes him a speedy recovery.