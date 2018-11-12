Back

Egypt: canoeing, kayaking competition

Author: Euronews
12th November 2018, 10 PM UTC
Egypt’s River Nile plays host to first national canoe and kayak competition.

A first national competition for over 200 canoe and kayak racers took place on the River Nile in Egypt on Saturday.



The north African country which currently has no Olympic title or medals, hopes to boost its chances of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games.



According to International Canoe Referee, Wassim Chahine, “today’s competition is the Egyptian cup. This is the first competition to be held in Egypt. This the federation’s new policy. They want to hold strong competitions in the middle of the season. This is the first competition and the participation was big. Around 200 players and 13 clubs. The competition is strong and there are very good competitors.”



Despite a strong international competitive presence, canoeing is still a relatively new sport in Egypt.



One of the winners from Saturday’s competition, 25- year old Galal Osama, hopes to represent Egypt in the 2020 games.



“The Nile, as they say ‘fishing teaches patience’, our sport also teaches patience. Our sport is special because we move all of our body (muscles). We do not use only one muscle. It is a very exciting sport.”



The Egyptian federation was established in 2011 as an independent organisation, though -competitions have been held for decades under the Egyptian rowing association.

Copyright -Euronews

See also

Egypt: canoeing, kayaking competition

Author: Euronews
12th November 2018, 10 PM UTC
Egypt’s River Nile plays host to first national canoe and kayak competition.

A first national competition for over 200 canoe and kayak racers took place on the River Nile in Egypt on Saturday.



The north African country which currently has no Olympic title or medals, hopes to boost its chances of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games.



According to International Canoe Referee, Wassim Chahine, “today’s competition is the Egyptian cup. This is the first competition to be held in Egypt. This the federation’s new policy. They want to hold strong competitions in the middle of the season. This is the first competition and the participation was big. Around 200 players and 13 clubs. The competition is strong and there are very good competitors.”



Despite a strong international competitive presence, canoeing is still a relatively new sport in Egypt.



One of the winners from Saturday’s competition, 25- year old Galal Osama, hopes to represent Egypt in the 2020 games.



“The Nile, as they say ‘fishing teaches patience’, our sport also teaches patience. Our sport is special because we move all of our body (muscles). We do not use only one muscle. It is a very exciting sport.”



The Egyptian federation was established in 2011 as an independent organisation, though -competitions have been held for decades under the Egyptian rowing association.

Copyright -Euronews

See also

Addis Ababa hosts 10km Ethiopia - Eritrea peace race

Author: Euronews
12th November 2018, 10 AM UTC
Almost all participants were branded in an attire that has the widely used photo of Eritrean and Ethiopian painted handshake. It bore the inscription « One Love » below.

Capital of Ethiopia Addis Ababa was flooded by runners over the weekend. Runners running in support of the peace deal signed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Eritrean counterpart, Isaias Afwerki in July 2018.

Thousands of nationals from both sides cheered as they ran a 10 km race, which is the first major sporting event since the signing of a peace agreement in Asmara.

This race saw persons of all ages and from all walks of life line up and run to support the deal which has reunited peoples on both sides of the border after decades of hostilities.

“I am very happy, there is nothing more (important) than love, reconciliation and happiness in this world, I am very happy,” Mohammed Ahmed, a participant told reporters.

Almost all participants were branded in an attire that has the widely used photo of Eritrean and Ethiopian painted handshake. It bore the inscription “One Love” below.

Flags and photos of the two leaders were also prominent throughout the race.

“I am happy with the opening of the border, my brother came back to Ethiopia after 20 years and we met,” Chalachew Addis, another participant added. 

Eritrea, formerly a part of Ethiopia declared its independence in 1993 after three decades of war. The two countries fought a war between 1998 and 2000, which killed some 80,000 people, mainly as a result of a border conflict.

The coming to power in April of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a 42-year-old reformer, changed the situation. It launched a reconciliation process, which led to a peace agreement in July.

Video: Drogba says 'not leaving' despite retirement reports

Author: Euronews
9th November 2018, 5 PM UTC
It remains to be seen whether Drogba is talking about staying in the game as an active player or in another capacity.

Former skipper of Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, has dispelled widely reported retirement from the game.

He tweeted a short video clip on Friday evening with the word, “Retirement???” the 36-second video which is actually a clip from the movie Wolf of Wall Street, had its main actor saying “I’m not leaving … the show goes on, this is my home…” the actor added to much cheers and applause by his audience.

It remains to be seen whether Drogba is talking about staying in the game as an active player or in another capacity.

Reports this week said he had effectively hanged his boots and ended his glittering footballing career in defeat. A club he owns shares in, the Phoenix Rising, lost to Louisville City in the USL Cup final.

Drogba led out the Rising for what was to be his swansong in the final of U.S. football’s second tier.

However, a second-half goal from Louisville’s Luke Spencer meant the Ivorian did not get to bow out with one last title.

The defeat marks the end of Drogba’s trophy-filled career, which was topped by scoring the equalising goal and deciding penalty in Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League triumph.

Drogba announced his plans to retire back in March, calling an end to a career that has also seen spells at Le Mans, Marseille, Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray and the Montreal Impact.

UEFA to re-elect Ceferin as president in february 2019

Author: Euronews
9th November 2018, 7 AM UTC
UEFA, Europe’s football governing body will vote for a new president in February 2019 and incumbent Aleksander Ceferin will run unopposed for a re-election.

UEFA, Europe’s football governing body will vote for a new president in February 2019 and incumbent Aleksander Ceferin will run unopposed for a re-election.

The deadline for applications closed on Wednesday with no one aiming to challenge the Slovenian who has been president since 14 September 2016.

He beat Dutch football administrator Michael van Praag to replace Frenchman Michel Platini who was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee for ethics violations.

The vote will be held at UEFA’s congress in Rome on Feb. 7.

Manchester United first English team to win at Juventus in 15 years

Author: Euronews
8th November 2018, 9 AM UTC
Manchester United snatched an extraordinary 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manchester United snatched an extraordinary 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Things turned in favor of the visitors with just four minutes left on the clock. A goal from Mata and an own goal from Sandro cancelled out Ronaldo’s sixty fifth minute goal. United became the first English team to beat Juventus away from home in 15 years.

“It is a fantastic victory for us, a victory that is not just about the points that we lost at home, it is about the feeling of how well we played and I think even if this game didn’t hand me the victory, I would have the same feeling, that the team played really really well from the first minute, I repeat, against a super team.” Jose Mourinho, Manchester United manager.

It was The Old Lady’s first defeat of the season and was unexpected.

“Let’s say that tonight’s defeat could be painless. We can not always win, and tonight’s defeat was unexpected since we played well. We need to improve our finishing and score goals.” Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus still lead Group H with nine points but United are second on seven, two ahead of Valencia in third place, while Young Boys are bottom of the group and can no longer finish in the top two.

Tokyo 2020 Gymnastics venue progresses steadily

Author: Euronews
7th November 2018, 2 PM UTC
Construction is due to be completed by the end of October 2019, which is in time for test events ahead of the summer showpiece. The temporary structure designed to be dismantled by 2030.

The Olympics Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo is finally taking shape. The second section of the timber roof was raised on Wednesday November 7, marking the halfway point of the construction of this temporary venue.

“We will be pulling (the roof) up with wires using the hydraulic jacks. One jack can bear around 30 tonnes. This is around 200 tonnes (pointing to segment of the roof). We are raising it five metres per hour”, said Project Director at Shimizu Corporation, Masamichi Nagata.

The roof of the 10,000-seat venue, which will host gymnastics at the Olympics and boccia at the Paralympics, will be raised in 200-tonne sections, with all five scheduled to be in place by May next year.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said construction was right on track. The venue, located in the Ariake district of the Japanese capital will host many other Olympic events. It will be used as an exhibition centre when the Games are over.

Construction is due to be completed by the end of October 2019, which is in time for test events ahead of the summer showpiece. The temporary structure is designed to be dismantled by 2030.

To make it easier for the materials to be recycled and to showcase Japan’s timber industry, the roof, which spans 90 metres, is made from local larch.

Reuters

3636cf1e279fdb7596a2e21d906f29d0WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW
By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.