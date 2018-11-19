Back

Egypt's amateur boxers dream of famed WWE

Author: Euronews
19th November 2018, 10 AM UTC
These dreamers are using social media to spread the word about the sport in Egypt. They hope the North African nation will have a wrestling federation to support the sport.

In Ismaila, the north-eastern Egyptian city, amateur boxers have a dream to replicate the famous American world wrestling in Egypt.



In an Egyptian schoolyard, these boxers come dressed in various costumes with their faces painted to put up a show for spectators.



The boxing ring is lit up with light effects with rock music in the background.



‘‘We hope that the name EWR will be known around the world, like World Wrestling. We want everyone to know our names, as everyone knows about WWE wrestlers. We want everyone to know who is Ashraf ‘Kabonga’, who is “Spiderman”, who is “Commando”, who is “Tiger”, “Lumberjack”, “Dracula” and “Batman.” Each of them should be known to the world, said Ashraf Mahrous, founder of a self-acclaimed Egyptian professional wrestling federation.



But the joy of nearly one thousand spectators was short-lived as enthusiastic young people got up and approached the ring. Organizers said was not in line with safety rules and decided to end the show.



‘‘We are not at the same level as the WWE wrestlers because of the lack of resources. And as individuals, we have high stamina in combat, even though our resources are very limited. We do it all ourselves, but the WWE wrestlers have people who support them financially and provide them with places to train, which makes it easier for them. They have a lot more experience than us, but as individuals, we have better endurance and better performance. God willing, we will reach and surpass them, said 28-year old wrestler, Momen Mohamed, nicknamed “Commando”.



37-year old, Ashraf Mahrous is married and a father. He founded the Egyptian Professional Wrestling Federation (EWR), an unofficial group of eight wrestlers in 2012. The group includes girls who dream of the famed American professional boxers. It now has some 50 fans across the country.



Nicknamed ‘ Kabonga, Mahrous has set up a rudimentary ring infront of his family home in a nearby village. Here, wrestlers come to practice in the middle of fields and small brink buildings under construction.



These dreamers are using social media to spread the word about the sport in Egypt. They hope the North African nation will have a wrestling federation to support the sport.



AFCON 2019: Historic qualification for Mauritania[Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
19th November 2018, 12 PM UTC
In this edition of Football Planet we bring you highlights of Mauritania’s historic qualification for the final phase of the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

In this edition of Football Planet we bring you highlights of Mauritania’s historic qualification for the final phase of the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

The thrilling encounter between the DR Congo and Congo Brazaville is also on our menu.

We will also focus on the the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana. Nigeria lost their first game. A commentator on ground who followed this match against South Africa will be our guest in the show.

Finally, we will talk about the Women’s Under-17 World Cup, where Ghana scored 8 goals in two matches. All African representatives have already gained points.

Watch all these and more on Football Planet with anchorman Philemon Mballe

Mauritania secures historic Afcon qualification: who else is going to Cameroon?

Author: Euronews
19th November 2018, 6 AM UTC
The other teams that have qualified for Afcon 2019 include Uganda, Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Cameroon, Madagascar and Mali.

Mauritania secured a historic maiden qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Sunday, when they beat Botswana 2-1, to guarantee a top two finish in Group I.

The North-West African nation of at least 4 million inhabitants erupted with celebration as Moctar Sidi El Hacen and Ismail Diakite scored to clinch a sensational comeback, having conceded first courtesy of Keeagile Kobe’s strike for Botswana.

Mauritania joins Madagascar, who will also be making their tournament debut at Afcon in Cameroon next year.

READ MORE: Madagascar heads to AFCON 2019 after historic qualification

Also qualified

Madagascar and Mauritania are among 13 nations that have so far qualified for the tournament, that will feature 24 teams for the first time.

The hosts Cameroon secured automatic qualification.

The other teams that have qualified for Afcon 2019 include Uganda, Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, Nigeria and Algeria.

Guinea, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Mali have also secured their qualification.

Results

  • South Sudan (2) vs Burundi (5)
  • Egypt (3) vs Tunisia (2)
  • Morocco (2) vs Cameroon (0)
  • South Africa (1) vs Nigeria (1)
  • Comoros (2) vs Malawi (1)
  • Uganda (1) vs Cape Verde (0)
  • Gabon (0) vs Mali (1)
  • Namibia (0) vs Guinea-Bissau (0)
  • Equatorial Guinea (0) vs Senegal (1)
  • Gambia (3) vs Benin (1)
  • Seychelles (1) vs Libya (8)
  • Madagascar (1) vs Sudan (3)
  • Congo (1) vs DR Congo (1)
  • Mozambique (1) vs Zambia (0)
  • Eswatini (1) vs Niger (2)
  • Rwanda (2) vs Central African Republic (2)
  • Ethiopia (0) vs Ghana (2)
  • Togo (1) vs Algeria (4)
  • Angola (2) vs Burkina Faso (1)
  • Liberia (1) vs Zimbabwe (0)
  • Lesotho (1) vs Tanzania (0)
  • Mauritania (2) vs Botswana (1)
  • Guinea (1) vs Ivory Coast (1)

Uganda defeat Cape Verde to qualify for AFCON 2019

Author: Euronews
18th November 2018, 8 AM UTC
Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) football club striker Patrick Kaddu’s brilliant header with 13 minutes left on the clock broke the hitherto modest Cape Verde resistance

Uganda sealed its place in the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals due in Cameroon next year with a 1-0 win over Cape Verde in Kampala on Saturday.

This will be Uganda’s seventh appearance in Africa’s biggest footballing tournament since 1962.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) football club striker Patrick Kaddu’s brilliant header with 13 minutes left on the clock broke the hitherto modest Cape Verde resistance. The Cranes only needed a draw to qualify.

The result confirmed Uganda Cranes on 13 points and the first country to book their slot in group L. On Sunday, second placed Taifa stars of Tanzania play Lesotho in Maseru. A win would move them to eight (8) points and a chance at qualification. Lesotho sit at the bottom of group L with two (2) points. Cape Verde have four (4) points after five (5) matches.

Uganda has not conceded a goal in the campaign.

Mali, Morocco and Nigeria also qualified for AFCON 2019 on Saturday.

AFCON 2019 qualifying weekend: Salah's Egypt, Burundi and Morocco win

Author: Euronews
17th November 2018, 1 AM UTC
Madagascar, Senegal and hosts Cameroon have also qualified for the 2019 Cup of Nations, the first to feature 24 teams, and another 15 countries could secure places this weekend.

Burundi, Egypt and Morocco won their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier matches on Friday, extending their chances of qualifying for the continent’s biggest football tournament.

Cameroon, who will be hosting the 2019 AFCON were also in action, but lost (0-2) to Morocco.

Salah inspires Egypt win

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah scored his fourth goal of the qualification campaign, to give his nation a win in the final minute of the game against Tunisia.

While both teams have already qualified for the 2019 AFCON, Egypt’s win at the 86,000-seat Borg el Arab stadium in Alexandria, ended Tunisia’s 100 precent record. The North Africans had beaten Egypt at home, eSwatini away and Niger twice.

Victory brought Egypt level with Tunisia in Group J on 12 points, but the losers retained first place on head-to-head records.

Burundi win

Meanwhile, Burundi climbed above Mali and Gabon to top Group C with a 5-2 win over South Sudan in Juba, where Fiston Abdul Razak scored four goals for the visitors.

Burundi have nine points, Mali eight, Gabon seven and South Sudan none with the second and third-place teams meeting in Libreville Saturday.

The top two finishers qualify and a Malian victory over Gabon would assure them of a place at the June 15-July 13 tournament in Cameroon.

SUGGESTED READING: Nigerians react to $25,000 offer for goals against South Africa

Saturday fixtures

  • South Africa vs Nigeria
  • Comoros vs Malawi
  • Uganda vs Cape Verde
  • Gabon vs Mali
  • Namibia vs Guinea-Bissau
  • Equatorial Guinea vs Senegal
  • Gambia vs Benin
  • Seychelles vs Libya

Madagascar, Senegal and hosts Cameroon have also qualified for the 2019 Cup of Nations, the first to feature 24 teams, and another 15 countries could secure places this weekend.

AFCON 2019: CAF confirms Cameroon as hosts

Somalia's first boxing tournament in 40 years held

Author: Euronews
16th November 2018, 12 PM UTC
Somalia’s capital Mogadishu has suffered years of explosions killing several and regularly claimed by armed group, al-Shabab.

This is the first time in 40 years that Somalia is holding a boxing tournament.

Years of insecurity and uncertainty meant the sport was relegated to the background.

“The reasons we are organizing this boxing tournament after 40 years may include the fact that the country’s situation is better, whether in terms of security or politics, we think there is a real change’‘, said Awil Gelle Ahmed, Second Vice President of the Somali Boxing Federation.

For locals, the contest is a sign of good things to come. They are hopeful that more young people will take part in the sport.

“I love boxing so much and my coach made me fall in love with this sport to be a well-known boxer”, said Somalian boxer, Kashmir Abdirahim Abdalla.

“Today, I am very happy with this tournament, something we have been missing for many years, and we hope the tournament will produce more boxers’‘, said Mohamed Ahmed Abdullahi a spectator.

Recently, Somalian born Ramla Ali represented her native Somalia in the International Boxing Association Women’s Boxing World Championships, becoming the first boxer to do so.

Many years ago, Ali’s family fled Mogadishu after her brother died due to a grenade explosion outside their house.

The family sought asylum in England after a first stop to Kenya on a rickety cramp boat, according to firstpost.com.

Somalia’s capital Mogadishu has suffered years of explosions killing several and regularly claimed by armed group, al-Shabab.

