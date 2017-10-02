Emmanuel Adebayor is back !

The 33-year-old Emmanuel Adebayor has regained a taste for his favorite skill which is scoring.. against Göztepe on Sunday, on the 7th journey of the Super Lig.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid star who has been silent for the past four weeks, knocked the nets in the 37th minute of the game thanks to a real great goal (final score 2-1 in favor of Basaksehir).

The striker now raises his goal counter to 2 realizations in 6 appearances this season. And if Istanbul Basaksehir win the title Adebayor could lift his third trophy at club level after being part of the Real Madrid side that won the Copa del Rey in 2011 and the Manchester City team that won the Community Shield in 2013.