Emmanuel Eboué arrested by the English police!

Former Arsenal defender and former Ivorian international Emmanuel Eboué was arrested for a fire he reportedly caused in Enfield, London.

According to ‘The Mirror’, Eboué reportedly attempted to set fire to his home in Enfield and is currently detained in a police station in North London.

According to a statement from the English Metropolitan Police, “Police investigating an alleged arson in a residence in Enfield on Saturday, June 30, 2018, arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of arson and malicious communications, the address, around 17 hours on Saturday, July 7th »

