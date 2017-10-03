Emmanuel Eboué has reportedly been diagnosed with HIV !

According to Goal Turkey Emmanuel Eboué will fly to England to have further tests after it was discovered the 34-year-old had contracted HIV.

Concerns over Eboué’s health were first spoke about when his agent, Tekin Birinci, took to social media to say: “Unfortunately [it] is true that we are facing some medical problems about Eboue. He will go to England… so we will know how serious it is.”

reports are suggesting that the former Arsenal player was diagnosed with the disease after completing a medical with Turkish Cypriot side Türk Ocağı Limasol this summer.