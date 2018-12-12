Esperance vs. Raja: 2018 CAF Super Cup will be played in Qatar

The Super Cup is is the final between club cup champions – winner of the elite CAF Champions League and the second-tier Confederation Cup.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has announced that the final of the 2018 Total Super Cup will be staged outside of the continent.

The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the continent’s football governing body. CAF said the final between Esperance of Tunisia and Moroccan side Raja Casablanca will be played in Qatar. Details it said were going to be announced in due course.

Esperance won their third Champions League title beating eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt. Whiles Raja dispatched Congolese side AS Vita to their second Confederation Cup triumph – both matches were played over two legs.

CAF executive committee decided that Total CAF Super Cup 2018 between Espérance Sportive de Tunis & Raja Club Athletic will be played in Qatar .. Date & Time will be announced later

The match will be played between the 16, 17 or 18 August 2019. This season will be the first to be played in August, as per the decision of the CAF Executive Committee on 20 July 2017.

It is the first time that African teams are going to play a competitive fixture outside the continent. CAF had mooted the idea of staging the Cup of Nations outside Africa but the idea was shot down earlier this year.