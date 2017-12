Liverpool winger Sadio Mané has been chosen as the second best winger in the world according to the ranking achieved by ESPN for 2017.

The former Red Bull Salzburg player came behind Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean winger of the gunners. The former Southampton player has scored 4 goals in 9 games this season 2017-2018.

Mané is one of the craftsmen of the qualifying of Senegal to the World Cup 2018, 16 years after his last qualification at the Asian World cup in 2002.