Europa League draw, round of 32: Arsenal avoid Dortmund and Napoli

Arsenal’s opponents in the last 32 are Swedish minnows Ostersunds, managed by highly-rated English boss Graham Potter, who has taken the club to four promotions.
The Gunners were seeded after topping their Europa League group, but they were still at risk of being paired with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Napoli.
- Nice v Lokomotiv Moscow
- FC Copenhagen v Atletico Madrid
- Spartak Moscow v Athletic Bilbao
- AEK Athens v Dynamo Kiev
- Celtic v Zenit
- Napoli v RB Leipzig
- Red Star v CSKA Moscow
- Lyon v Villarreal
- Real Sociedad v Salzburg
- Partizan Belgrade v Viktoria Plzen
- Steaua Bucharest v Lazio
- Ludogorets v AC Milan
- Astana v Sporting Lisbon
- Ostersunds FK v Arsenal
- Marseille v Braga
- Zvesda – CSKA Moscou
The official result of the Round of 32 #UELdraw!
Most exciting tie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/166NCzW7wq
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 11, 2017