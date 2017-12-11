Europa League draw, round of 32: Arsenal avoid Dortmund and Napoli

Arsenal’s opponents in the last 32 are Swedish minnows Ostersunds, managed by highly-rated English boss Graham Potter, who has taken the club to four promotions.

The Gunners were seeded after topping their Europa League group, but they were still at risk of being paired with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Napoli.

Nice v Lokomotiv Moscow

FC Copenhagen v Atletico Madrid

Spartak Moscow v Athletic Bilbao

AEK Athens v Dynamo Kiev

Celtic v Zenit

Napoli v RB Leipzig

Red Star v CSKA Moscow

Lyon v Villarreal

Real Sociedad v Salzburg

Partizan Belgrade v Viktoria Plzen

Steaua Bucharest v Lazio

Ludogorets v AC Milan

Astana v Sporting Lisbon

Ostersunds FK v Arsenal

Marseille v Braga

